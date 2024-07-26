Jerusalem Highlights: July 26 - August 1

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Honor the “Pope of Pop Cinema,” late film director Roger Corman, by watching his 1960 horror flick House of Usher, shown as part of the Jerusalem Film Festival.

Based on the 1839 short story by Edgar Allan Poe, the film stars Vincent Price as Roderick, a man who informs his future brother-in-law that the entire Usher family suffers from hereditary madness. Despite the noble intentions, the discovery leads all the respective characters down a wicked path that will bury them all in ruins.

This is the first film in what became known as The Poe Cycle, several Corman-directed movies based on works by the master storyteller.

Corman was responsible for plenty of great B-movies, among them the original 1960 The Little Shop of Horrors, and helping actors like William Shatner and Jack Nicholson get their first break in movies. SACRIFICER (see Monday). (credit: Jhonathan Ofrath)

10 p.m. NIS 48 per ticket. Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Attend “Wagon Driver” (Ba’al Agala), a musical performance by Daniel Kiczales (from the duo Jeep Owning Yuppies) marking the release of the same-titled solo album. Enjoy thoughtful Hebrew folk ballads, such as one about a man who “goes down the iron tracks seeking a place to be redeemed while the night opens like the Bible of a non-believer” (from the song “Iron Tracks”).

9 p.m. NIS 30 per ticket. Mazkeka, 3 Shoshan St. Call (02) 582-2090 to book.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Mark the beginning of the week by visiting HaGoren and enjoying its Happy Hour deal of one-plus-one for draft beer and wines. The bar focuses on locally made spirits and offers unique cocktails and live music. From 6 p.m. onward. 1 Rivlin St. Call 054-536-5103 to learn more.

MONDAY, JULY 29

Participate in a tour through the alleys of Yemin Moshe with the performance of Where Is Mrs. Gabbai? Created by Jack Shvili, the Hebrew theatrical tour combines songs, puppetry, and storytelling as the group seeks the title character. The performance, aimed at young viewers, is produced by HaKaron Theater.

Meet at the French Consulate, 5 Emile Botta St. at 6 p.m.; the tour starts at 6:30 p.m. NIS 35 per ticket; call (02) 561-8514 (The Train Theater) to book.

Note: the performance is not suitable for families with strollers. On the day of the performance, patrons should call 050-335-2525 to find out if there are any last-minute changes.

✱ Catch the last day of “Sacrificer,” an exhibition by Jhonathan Ofrath at the Barbur Gallery. The exhibition, curated by Elad Yaron, features video works that led to the cameras that took them to break down; this is the “sacrifice” the exhibition title alludes to and is a personal vision of this process of falling apart.

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 4 Herbert Samuel St. Free.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Enjoy “A Weekday Song” (Shir Shel Yom Chulin), a concert tribute to the giants of Hebrew songs – composer Yair Rosenblum and poet Rachel Shapira.

The concert includes a special feature – songs made famous by Shoshana Damari. From Ammunition Hill to Carnival in the Nahal, the two-hour show seems like a splendid way to spend an evening.

7:30 p.m., Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. NIS 126-NIS 180. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

Attend a lecture “On the Commemoration of Jewish Tragedy” by Rabbi Dr. Jacob J. Schacter, a professor at Yeshiva University of Jewish history and Jewish thought. In English, 8:15 p.m., Kehillat Ramban, 4 Amatzia Street. All are welcome. Free.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

Attend “Summer Dream,” a performance by tar virtuoso Piris Eliyahu. A pillar of the classical non-Western musical community, Eliyahu has received various awards for his achievements. This is a chance to enjoy a master perform on a summer evening.

Nocturno, 7 Bezalel St. NIS 65 if booked in advance; NIS 75 on the night of the show. Doors open one hour before the performance. Call 077-700-8510 to book.

FARTHER AFIELD

EIN RAZIEL – Jerusalem residents looking for a refreshing pool to dip into should consider taking Road 395 to Moshav Ramat Raziel. Go to the hen houses, park near them, and walk to the pools.

The moshav is named after Irgun fighter David Raziel. Entrance to the site is free. Tour guide Yishai Salomon wrote that this location is “the Jacuzzi of Jerusalem’s mountains.”

Suitable for families, as the pools are not deep. Learn more by contacting Salomon at yishaisa@gmail.com or call 050-822-4604.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.