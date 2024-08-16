Jerusalem Highlights: August 16-22

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

Visit “The Infinity Museum,” a new exhibition at the Pais Arena, co-created by Nimrod Weis (ENESS studio, Australia) and lighting design specialist Dakar Azulay, which offers patrons an immersive experience.

The space is divided into various themes, such as an Interactive Dancer and a Kinetic Balls Hall – the balls respond to music composed by Adi Goldstein. The dazzling, imaginative result will likely transport visitors to another reality.

Weis’s previous works, such as Cupid’s Koi Garden in Noor Riyadh and Modern Guru and the Path to Artificial Happiness at the Amsterdam Light Festival, place him among top-ranking global artists who are highly communicative and accessible to the public, not unlike Yayoi Kusama or Muhammad Abo Salme.

NIS 114 per ticket (NIS 100 for those who purchase four tickets or more). 1 David Benbenishti Road. Hours are Sunday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Book online via infinity-expo.com (Hebrew only). On display until Thursday, October 31.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

When French author Sylvain Tesson recovered from an accident, he decided to tour France. These are the bare bones of the film On The Wandering Paths (Sur Les Chemins Noirs), with Jean Dujardin playing the author.

This is an inspiring tale of recovery and love of the land in a globalist age. Tesson not only walked for miles in France, but he also spent several months living in Siberia and later looking for tigers in Tibet.

8:30 p.m. French with Hebrew subtitles. NIS 41. Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

Attention book lovers of all ages: Browse an excellent selection of books at a private second-hand book sale in the German Colony.

You’ll find novels of all genres that are in like-new condition, as well as children’s and teen books, nonfiction, traditional Jewish commentaries, and more at very low prices, at this pop-up sale, plus toys and dolls.

This is a chance to get great bargains. Most books cost NIS 20 to NIS 25 (less for the kids’ books). At the end of each sale, boxes of books and comics are donated to lone soldiers, youth-at-risk, and others. You may be able to donate your items that are in good condition – just check first.

For details and to receive the exact address, email Arye at: aryedee@yahoo.com with “Comics and Books Sale” in the subject line. The sale will continue until the end of August.

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

Watch The Cemetery Club, a documentary film about a group of elderly men and women, most of Polish heritage, who spend their days on Mount Herzl discussing all things between heaven and Earth, especially Jewish destiny. Directed by Tali Shemesh, Minia (Shemesh’s grandmother) is also featured. The family portrait includes clashes between Minia and her sister Lena. Hebrew only.

8:30 p.m. Screened as part of Cinema by Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora St. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

Attend a Hebrew discussion by composer Yael German about “Intimacy in Music” at the 12 Agripas Gallery as part of the “This Is What Remained” exhibition. Curated by Doron Adar, the exhibition includes works by Ruth Schreiber, Parvin Schmueli Buchnik, Oded Zaidel, and others.

7:30 panel discussion. Free admission. On display until Saturday, August 24. Call 054-237-4420 for more.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

Watch As You Like It: In Motion, an English-language production by Theater in the Rough at Bloomfield Park. Jacob Linon plays Jaques, who delivers one of the most famous lines in all of Western drama: “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.”

In this Shakespearean pastoral comedy, Jaques lives in the Forest of Arden, here, a city park. He is there because his master, Duke Senior, was exiled. Senior is the father of Rosalind. Her cousin Celia is the daughter of Duke Frederick, who took over his brother’s position and sent him to the woods.

Rosalind was allowed to stay in court because she is a friend of Celia’s. As this is a comedy, all wrongs would (eventually) be set right.

5:30 p.m. Free admission but donations are appreciated (NIS 40 is the suggested amount). The production will be performed until Wednesday, August 28. To learn more, call 052-559-4257.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

Take a guided evening tour of the art exhibition “Migratory Schooling – Education in Wartime.” Curated by Ayelet Hashahar Cohen and Avi Sabag Sharvit, the exhibition at the Musrara Art School includes works by Michal Chelbin, Ilia Yefimovich, Yaakov Israel, and others. Their artwork responds to the plight of those evacuated from the North and South of the country.

22 Shivtei Yisrael St. The free 90-minute tour starts at 7 p.m. Hebrew only. On display until Thursday, October 10. Sign up via rb.gy/1agzf8 or call (02) 628-6519 ext. 2.

Visit Retro-Jerusalem, one of the largest weekly open-air flea markets in the country. Some 50 stalls will offer thousands of items, among them Judaica, silverware, original art, and vintage postcards. Bring your own items and find out what they are worth. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Outside of the Clal Building, 97 Jaffa Rd.

