Jerusalem Highlights: September 6-12

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Attend a Hebrew gallery discussion between painter Tsibi Geva and curator Amitai Mendelsohn at the Israel Museum, Jerusalem about After the Party. The painting has been on display at the museum’s Israeli Art Gallery since July and is Geva’s artistic response to the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack.

The 11 a.m. talk will be followed by a dance performance by Alma Karvat Shemesh.

11 Ruppin Blvd. NIS 62 per ticket. The talk is included in the admission price upon pre-registration. Call (02) 670-8811 to sign up for the event.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Watch How I Met the Devil, a Czech play performed in Hebrew for the first time in this country. Co-written by Jiri Janku and Petr Svojtka, it tells the story of a Czech Jewish writer suffering from deep personal trauma who is still able to charm the public by offering a very ideal fictional world. Directed by Hadar Galon and performed by the Nissan Nativ Acting Studio graduate students.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Show is at 9 p.m. NIS 60 per ticket. 3 Menora St. Call (02) 672-1133 to book. Offered until September 11.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Hop over to The Rabbit Hole and take advantage of Bottomless Gin Night. For NIS 99, enjoy a selection of four different house gins. Hungry patrons might sample the double vegan pizza and/or the pecan pie. Some cocktails not included in the offer are Big Boy Cup, designed for Chuck Norris, and Scorched Earth.

3 Yanai St. Call 052-326-5764 for more. The Bottomless Gin deal begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until the bar closes. Remember to drink responsibly.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Dance your blues away or keep worries at bay by shuffling along to Blues Jerus. This is a blues-based, fusion-dancing event offered from 7 p.m. until the last dancer departs. Come with a partner or alone – all are welcome.

23 Hillel St. The free event will be held on the balcony next to the salad bar and across from Aroma.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Attend the Sidney Lumet Centennial tribute at the Jerusalem Cinematheque and watch the famed director’s 1965 film The Hill.

Set during during World War II, it stars Sean Connery as Joe Roberts, a tank squadron sergeant major sent to military prison for assaulting his commanding officer when ordered to lead his men on a pointless risky mission. The prison becomes the scene of a clash of wills between the officers and the inmates.

The son of famous Warsaw-born Yiddish actor Baruch Lumet, who wrote the 1932 book Teater Far Kinder (“Theater for Children”) for Jewish kids in New York, the junior Lumet acted on stage alongside his father as a child and later helped him obtain movie roles when Yiddish theaters closed.

Sidney Lumet directed several important films, among them Dog Day Afternoon (1975) and Network (1976).

8:30 p.m. NIS 41 per ticket. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Attend the opening event of the Jerusalem International Solo Dance Festival and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine before watching Mar Gomez and Xavier Martinez perform Heart Wash (7 p.m.); Hanoch Ben Dror’s Deep Calls to Deep (8:30 p.m.); or Juan Cruz Luque’s Invitación al Baile (same time). The four-day festival is directed by Miriam Engel.

Tickets are NIS 100; gala tickets cost NIS 160. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Attend a Hebrew discussion between poets Lali Michaeli and Daniel Brown about their new books, How Will I Light the World? and That Which Is Not Light.

Holzer Books at 8 p.m. 91 Jaffa Rd. Free. Call 076-543-3800 for more info.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.