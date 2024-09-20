Jerusalem Highlights: September 20-27

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Visit “Move It!” a new exhibition of paintings by Debbie Kampel now showing at Geula Gallery. Curated by Elhai Salomon, this series of works explores all manner of trucks. Decorated Palestinian ones entering Israel, IDF ones that carry tanks, and trucks that deliver aid to the Gaza Strip. Kampel, who resides in the West Bank, turns her artistic gaze to the traffic and rumble around her.

34 Jaffa St., First floor. Opening hours: Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Shown until Tuesday, December 10.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Watch Chinatown, directed by Roman Polanski. This 1974 detective film stars Jack Nicholson as “Jake” Gittes and Faye Dunaway as Evelyn Cross-Mulwray. In his 1984 autobiography Roman, Polanski wrote that Nicholson is such a great actor that he comes to the set knowing not only his own lines but everyone else’s lines, too – and that the silliest dialogue sound good if he says it. The famous scene where Polanski plays a thug and cuts Nicholson’s nose was done with a trick knife.

6:15 p.m. NIS 41 per ticket. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book. 'Tzomet Kissufim' (credit: Debbie Kampel)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Take a free online English class about “Dealing with Trauma” with Tamar Biala. The theme here is midrashim written by Israeli women from around the country about captivity, displacement, and where God was on Oct. 7.

7 p.m. Offered by Beit Avi Chai. Learn more here: https://www.bac.org.il/en/events/?eventID=20467

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Enjoy an evening of song in the Juhuri dialect, the language spoken by Jews from the Caucasus, and listen to works by Farida Yusepov, Roza Mordechayev-Danilov, Bat-Zion Abramov, Sarah Rahmani (Lazarov), and Shabtai Agronov read with Hebrew subtitles.

8 p.m. Confederation House, 12 Emil Bota Street. Reserve your spot by calling (02) 539-9360.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Attend a free jazz performance by Sandia (“watermelon” in Spanish) at the Yellow Submarine. The performance will include jazz pieces combined with progressive tunes and groove vibes.

9:30 concert. Doors open at 9 p.m. 13 Harekevim St.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Take in an English-language musical at the National Library. Last Night in Florence, based on the work by Daniel Taub, tells a love story between jazz singer Bella (Abigail Fox), a young woman from an assimilated Jewish family, and Rabbi Enzo (Josh Becker) in Mussolini’s Italy of 1938.

One character, Rabbi Giuseppi, was inspired by rabbi and scholar Umberto Cassuto (1833-1951).

Directed by Aviella Trapido, this is a J-Town Playhouse production.

7:30 p.m. NIS 120 per ticket. 1 Kaplan St. Two hours and 15 minutes long, with one intermission. Call 074-733-6170 to book.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Watch Operation Wakaliga: Fate and Blood, the first movie co-produced by filmmakers from Uganda and Israel. This is an over-the-top East African action flick mixed in with an Israeli plot. The son of the Israeli prime minister is kidnapped by kung fu-trained East African mobsters, causing the Jewish state to send in the special forces. Shown with Hebrew and English subtitles, this unusual film is unlike anything else you might have seen before.

8 p.m. NIS 35 per ticket. Cinema by Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora St. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

✱ This year’s 2nd Woodstock Revival Festival – featuring “Israel’s Jimi Hendrix,” Shlomo Mizrachi; Four Winds Home, one of Israel’s best Grateful Dead tribute bands; and BrainStorms doing Creedence, Cocker; and other amazing musical acts – returns to the Kfar Shaul cultural and health facility in Har Nof, Jerusalem.

Join other fans of amazing music from the late 1960s and early ‘70s for a fun and fantastic evening under the stars. Bring your blankets and picnics (chairs and food available; no glass or alcohol please). A wonderful way to spend one of the last Thursday nights of the summer.

NIS 40 in advance; NIS 45 at the entrance. Grounds open at 6 p.m. Show time is 6:30–10:30 p.m. For more information and advance tickets, contact Tracey Shipley at 054-810-8918.

