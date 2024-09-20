Jerusalem Post
Separator
Must
 
'Truck in the Gaza border area' (photo credit: Debbie Kampel)
'Truck in the Gaza border area'
(photo credit: Debbie Kampel)

Jerusalem Highlights: September 20-27

By HAGAY HACOHEN   SEPTEMBER 20, 2024 17:12

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Visit “Move It!” a new exhibition of paintings by Debbie Kampel now showing at Geula Gallery. Curated by Elhai Salomon, this series of works explores all manner of trucks. Decorated Palestinian ones entering Israel, IDF ones that carry tanks, and trucks that deliver aid to the Gaza Strip. Kampel, who resides in the West Bank, turns her artistic gaze to the traffic and rumble around her.

34 Jaffa St., First floor. Opening hours: Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Shown until Tuesday, December 10.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Watch Chinatown, directed by Roman Polanski. This 1974 detective film stars Jack Nicholson as “Jake” Gittes and Faye Dunaway as Evelyn Cross-Mulwray. In his 1984 autobiography Roman, Polanski wrote that Nicholson is such a great actor that he comes to the set knowing not only his own lines but everyone else’s lines, too – and that the silliest dialogue sound good if he says it. The famous scene where Polanski plays a thug and cuts Nicholson’s nose was done with a trick knife.

6:15 p.m. NIS 41 per ticket. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

'Tzomet Kissufim' (credit: Debbie Kampel)
'Tzomet Kissufim' (credit: Debbie Kampel)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Take a free online English class about “Dealing with Trauma” with Tamar Biala. The theme here is midrashim written by Israeli women from around the country about captivity, displacement, and where God was on Oct. 7.

7 p.m. Offered by Beit Avi Chai. Learn more here: https://www.bac.org.il/en/events/?eventID=20467

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Enjoy an evening of song in the Juhuri dialect, the language spoken by Jews from the Caucasus, and listen to works by Farida Yusepov, Roza Mordechayev-Danilov, Bat-Zion Abramov, Sarah Rahmani (Lazarov), and Shabtai Agronov read with Hebrew subtitles.

8 p.m. Confederation House, 12 Emil Bota Street. Reserve your spot by calling (02) 539-9360.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Attend a free jazz performance by Sandia (“watermelon” in Spanish) at the Yellow Submarine. The performance will include jazz pieces combined with progressive tunes and groove vibes.

9:30 concert. Doors open at 9 p.m. 13 Harekevim St.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Take in an English-language musical at the National Library. Last Night in Florence, based on the work by Daniel Taub, tells a love story between jazz singer Bella (Abigail Fox), a young woman from an assimilated Jewish family, and Rabbi Enzo (Josh Becker) in Mussolini’s Italy of 1938.

One character, Rabbi Giuseppi, was inspired by rabbi and scholar Umberto Cassuto (1833-1951).

Directed by Aviella Trapido, this is a J-Town Playhouse production.

7:30 p.m. NIS 120 per ticket. 1 Kaplan St. Two hours and 15 minutes long, with one intermission. Call 074-733-6170 to book.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Watch Operation Wakaliga: Fate and Blood, the first movie co-produced by filmmakers from Uganda and Israel. This is an over-the-top East African action flick mixed in with an Israeli plot. The son of the Israeli prime minister is kidnapped by kung fu-trained East African mobsters, causing the Jewish state to send in the special forces. Shown with Hebrew and English subtitles, this unusual film is unlike anything else you might have seen before.

8 p.m. NIS 35 per ticket. Cinema by Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora St. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

✱ This year’s 2nd Woodstock Revival Festival – featuring “Israel’s Jimi Hendrix,” Shlomo Mizrachi; Four Winds Home, one of Israel’s best Grateful Dead tribute bands; and BrainStorms doing Creedence, Cocker; and other amazing musical acts – returns to the Kfar Shaul cultural and health facility in Har Nof, Jerusalem.

Join other fans of amazing music from the late 1960s and early ‘70s for a fun and fantastic evening under the stars. Bring your blankets and picnics (chairs and food available; no glass or alcohol please). A wonderful way to spend one of the last Thursday nights of the summer.

NIS 40 in advance; NIS 45 at the entrance. Grounds open at 6 p.m. Show time is 6:30–10:30 p.m. For more information and advance tickets, contact Tracey Shipley at 054-810-8918.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.



Related Tags
theater
music
jazz
trauma
movie
art
National Library of Israel
Exhibition
MUST MORE:
'Truck in the Gaza border area'
MUST

Jerusalem Highlights: September 20-27

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 20/09/2024 5:12 PM
MUST

From ashes to art: Arthur Essebag's journey of healing through Israeli creativity

Arthur Essebag, a French media icon, transforms grief into action by collecting powerful Israeli artworks created in the Oct. 7 aftermath – now displayed at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art 20/09/2024 12:55 PM
MUST EAT

Aso Salon: Elegance, creativity, feel at home

Aso Salon has everything you've ever looked for in a place to eat: Culinary ingenuity, one passionate chef, caring staff, and a cozy, speak-easy setting that puts the Jerusalem bow on the experience. 19/09/2024 5:22 AM
MUST EAT

300 Gram: A meaty haven relocated near Acre

Discover the delicious offerings of 300 Gram, a steak lover’s paradise relocated to Moshav Bustan HaGalil. 19/09/2024 5:21 AM
MUST SEE

'The Seagull' takes flight once more

Boris Eifman’s The Seagull. A Ballet Story brings Chekhov’s timeless drama to life through ballet, capturing the tension between failure and success. 16/09/2024 11:27 AM
MUST SEE

Return of the king: Avatar of Zohar Argov to take the stage

Thirty-six years after his death, the king of Mizrahi music is resurrected and will be joining the Revivo Project for a concert in Tel Aviv 14/09/2024 7:51 PM
An illustrative image meant to indicate the 2024 Jerusalem Design Week.
MUST

'The Ark': 2024 Jerusalem Design Week sparks new perspectives for future

Curated by Dana Benshalom and Sonja Olitsky, Jerusalem Design Week 2024 will open on September 19 at its flagship location, Hansen House. 14/09/2024 7:54 AM
'16 Tons, 12 Km. Per Hour' offers a wild ride at the Living Gallery.
MUST

Jerusalem highlights: September 13-19

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 13/09/2024 9:27 PM
MUST SEE

'Loving Art, Making Art' festival celebrates 22 years

Tel Aviv’s Loving Art, Making Art festival celebrates its 22nd edition with exhibits, workshops, and tours. 12/09/2024 9:50 PM
MUST SEE

Haifa International Film Festival announces Israeli lineup

The Haifa Film Festival marks its 40th year with a new Israeli Cinema Competition, merging dramas and documentaries. 12/09/2024 9:37 PM
Load more