Jerusalem highlights: September 27-October 3

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Watch the light-hearted French comedy A Little Something Extra at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. Lucien (Clovis Cornillac) and Paulo (Victor Artus Solaro) rob a bank and need to evade the police. They join a tour bus of young people with disabilities, with Lucien pretending to be the caregiver to Paulo, who fakes a disability to blend in.

In its native France, the film out-performed Dune 2 and is currently the second-biggest hit in French film history; the number one hit, the 2008 film Welcome to the Sticks, is also a comedy. Francophones and those seeking a simple laugh during these tense times will likely appreciate this movie.

6 p.m. NIS 41 per ticket. 11 Hebron Rd. In French, shown with Hebrew subtitles. Call (02) 565-4333 to book. Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Enjoy a noon talk at the Jerusalem Artists’ House when Laila Abd Elrazaq will discuss her video exhibition “The Traitor Returned, but the Nightmare Continues,” curated by Rona Yefman.

Born in Nazareth to an Arab family, the artist began speaking at the fairly late age of five years old. When she did, she spoke Hebrew and English rather than Arabic. This led to her to be labeled as an outsider and even a traitor. Attempts to find acceptance among those who speak Hebrew as a first language (Jewish Israelis) led to her to be labeled as “The Good Arab” – not exactly the hoped-for result.

The art videos shown include references to such horror film classics as the 1932 film Freaks, the 1970s band The Residents, and old video games.

12 Shmuel Hanagid St. Shown until Saturday, October 26. Hours: Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hebrew talk. Free.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Watch Meadow – A Ballade of Four. Created by Zohar Karny, the dance performance is set to traditional North American ballads by, among others, The Kossoy Sisters and Texas Gladden. Dancers Talia Gabriel, Roni Kaira, Shira Galinka, and Shaked Tadmor explore the borders between being free and being controlled.

8:30 p.m. NIS 65 per ticket. Machol Shalem Dance House, 3 Haparsa St. Call 053-335-8210 to book.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Large families or groups are invited to book an English-language musical slihot evening tour. It will begin at the City of David King’s Garden with a performance titled Hallelujah, Fire and Water and continue with a night walk that will take the visitors back in time to the ancient city under the rule of King Herod. Guided by Ma’ayan Mekori, this tour involves moderate walking capability.

NIS 110 to NIS 135 per person, this tour is for groups only. Book at 052-660-1999 or email maayan@cityofdavid.org.il to learn more.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1

Attend a concert by the Israel Camerata Jerusalem under conductor Avner Biron as he leads cellist Matt Haimowitz and clarinetist Shira Eliassaf in a rich program. It includes Shoenberg’s Symphony No. 2 Op. 38 (an excerpt, marking the 150th anniversary of his birth); Saint-Saens’ Cello Concerto No. 1 Op. 33; Patorale Variee for Clarinet, Harp, and Strings Op. 31 by Ben-Haim (marking four decades to his passing); concluding with Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony.

8 p.m. NIS 148 to NIS 185 per ticket. Jerusalem Theatre, Henry Crown Hall. 20 Marcus St. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

✱ Those looking for that special person, take note: The Monster Pub is throwing a monstrous speed-dating Jerusalem evening for those between the ages of 30 and 45. Dress warmly, as this is an outdoors event.

NIS 99. The ticket cost includes one drink. 8 Chile St. For more information, email hamiflezet@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2

Readers who want to begin the Jewish New Year with a taste of tolerance and love of learning might consider visiting the Khalidi Library. Established in 1900, it is the first Arab public library created by a private person in this region.

Built in the 13th century Mamluk period, the building also contains the tombs of Amir Husam al-Din Barkah Khan and his sons, Badr al-Din and Husam al-Din Kara. The father and sons fought the Crusaders under Baybars. His daughter married the sultan.

The collection includes such gems as a Makrumah (mother-text, handwritten by the author) given to Saladin; hand-illustrated Indian medical volumes from the 13th century; a large 16th-century Quran, and much more.

129 Bab El-Silsilah St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Individual and group visits are welcome upon pre-registration. Email librarian@khalidilibrary.org or call (02) 534-3537.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

Start the Jewish New Year by watching a heartwarming Japanese film about life, death, and joy. Based on the 1978 same-titled nonfiction book by Tsutomu Mizukami, the 2022 film The Zen Diary, directed by Yuji Nakae, depicts a writer (Kenji Sawada) who lives close to the ground, makes simple but tasty meals based on the seasons and the land he is on, and often feeds his guest (Takako Matsu).

Lauded by The Japan Times as a classic film on Japanese culture, this story would delight any foodie seeking a short escape from the hustle and bustle of the traditional Rosh Hashanah family meal.

NIS 20. Shown on the Israeli Film Archive VOD service with English and Hebrew subtitles. Visit jfc.org.il/general_film to watch.

✱ Honor the memory of Jewish-American artist Mark Podwal by reading his book A Jewish Bestiary – Fabulous Creatures from Hebraic Legend and Lore. Originally printed in 1984, it is possible to purchase an e-book version of this wonderful combination of fiction, Jewish learning, and artistic talent for NIS 46. Visit www.markpodwal.com for more.

