Jerusalem highlights: October 4-10

'The Day Everything Changed' graphic novel about October 7.

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

Pick up a copy of The Day Everything Changed, a new graphic novel-style Hebrew anthology that tells 10 personal histories of Oct. 7. Printed by Yuka Books and co-edited by Netta Gurevich and Asaf Hanuka, the collection includes works by Or Yogev, Daniel Goldfarb, Ron Levin, Alina Gorban, Aviel Basil, Tohar Sherman-Friedman, Dana Brenner, Yonatan Popper, Ovadia Benisho, and Daniel Peleg.

NIS 88. Visit yukashops.com to order.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

Enjoy Jacques Offenbach’s opera Les Contes d’Hoffmann (The Tales of Hoffmann) screened live to the Jerusalem Cinematheque via the Met: Live in HD service.

The role of the mechanical doll Olympia is performed by soprano Erin Morley; Antonia is performed by coloratura soprano Pretty Yende; and Hoffmann’s third love interest, Giulietta, is performed by mezzo-soprano Clementine Margaine. 'The Universe Almost' (credit: KLONE)

Hoffmann is performed by tenor Benjamin Bernheim. Christian Van Horn performs all four villain roles in this opera, the season’s first performance at the illustrious American opera house.

8 p.m. NIS 170 per ticket. French with English subtitles. Patrons will be able to watch special behind-the-scenes moments during intermissions. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

Attend a performance of Shalom War, a Gesher theater production directed by Amir Wolf that offers a wide selection of songs, from Marlene Dietrich to Israeli hits. The title has a triple meaning, as shalom means “peace,” as well as “goodbye” and “hello.”

8:30 p.m. NIS 110 to NIS220. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

Attend A Sound of Remembrance, a concert by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra honoring those who died during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack last year. Conductor Shmuel Elbaz will lead the respective singers and musicians as they perform Symphony No. 7 by Beethoven (Allegretto); Mendelssohn’s Italian (Andante); Pavane by Fauré; and Nigun by Bloch, as well as various Israeli songs.

6:30 p.m. One hour and 20 minutes long, with no intermission. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. Free upon pre-registration. Call (02) 561-1498 for more.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

Visit Art Cube Artists’ Studios and take in three new exhibitions: “The Universal Almost” by Igor Revelis (Klone), curated by Tamar Gispan-Greenberg; “Tomorrow I Start a Diet” by Guy Zagursky, curated by Meital Manor; and “Tears Become Rain” by Neta Moses, curated by Gispan-Greenberg. A guided Hebrew tour will be offered at 5 p.m., followed by family-oriented activities for children between ages four and 12.

Teddy Stadium, Gate 22. Free. Register via (02) 679-7508. The activity will be offered again on Thursday at the same time.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

Visit “Am Israel Chai, Israel We Will Rise Again!” an exhibition of paintings by Swedish-Israeli artist Birgitta Yavari-Ilan. Born in Vetlanda, Sweden, she moved to Jerusalem in 1977. A free spirit and constant seeker of God, the artist produces artworks that are figurative and often invoke scripture.

The Jerusalem House of Quality, 12 Derech Hebron. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. Shown until Friday, October 11.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

Attend a special evening of music and a guided Hebrew walk in the capital. Yosef Swisa will sing traditional Jewish sacred music at Nocturno. After the show, Ohad Pinchevsky will lead a walking tour of the Old City.

7 Bezalel St. Doors open at 7 p.m. The concert begins at 8 p.m. NIS 25 per ticket. For more information and to book your place, call Amit at 054-771-7442.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.