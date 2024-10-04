Jerusalem highlights: October 4-10

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4
Pick up a copy of The Day Everything Changed, a new graphic novel-style Hebrew anthology that tells 10 personal histories of Oct. 7. Printed by Yuka Books and co-edited by Netta Gurevich and Asaf Hanuka, the collection includes works by Or Yogev, Daniel Goldfarb, Ron Levin, Alina Gorban, Aviel Basil, Tohar Sherman-Friedman, Dana Brenner, Yonatan Popper, Ovadia Benisho, and Daniel Peleg.
NIS 88. Visit yukashops.com to order.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5
Enjoy Jacques Offenbach’s opera Les Contes d’Hoffmann (The Tales of Hoffmann) screened live to the Jerusalem Cinematheque via the Met: Live in HD service.
The role of the mechanical doll Olympia is performed by soprano Erin Morley; Antonia is performed by coloratura soprano Pretty Yende; and Hoffmann’s third love interest, Giulietta, is performed by mezzo-soprano Clementine Margaine.
Hoffmann is performed by tenor Benjamin Bernheim. Christian Van Horn performs all four villain roles in this opera, the season’s first performance at the illustrious American opera house.
8 p.m. NIS 170 per ticket. French with English subtitles. Patrons will be able to watch special behind-the-scenes moments during intermissions. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6
Attend a performance of Shalom War, a Gesher theater production directed by Amir Wolf that offers a wide selection of songs, from Marlene Dietrich to Israeli hits. The title has a triple meaning, as shalom means “peace,” as well as “goodbye” and “hello.”
8:30 p.m. NIS 110 to NIS220. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 7
Attend A Sound of Remembrance, a concert by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra honoring those who died during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack last year. Conductor Shmuel Elbaz will lead the respective singers and musicians as they perform Symphony No. 7 by Beethoven (Allegretto); Mendelssohn’s Italian (Andante); Pavane by Fauré; and Nigun by Bloch, as well as various Israeli songs.
6:30 p.m. One hour and 20 minutes long, with no intermission. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. Free upon pre-registration. Call (02) 561-1498 for more.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8
Visit Art Cube Artists’ Studios and take in three new exhibitions: “The Universal Almost” by Igor Revelis (Klone), curated by Tamar Gispan-Greenberg; “Tomorrow I Start a Diet” by Guy Zagursky, curated by Meital Manor; and “Tears Become Rain” by Neta Moses, curated by Gispan-Greenberg. A guided Hebrew tour will be offered at 5 p.m., followed by family-oriented activities for children between ages four and 12.
Teddy Stadium, Gate 22. Free. Register via (02) 679-7508. The activity will be offered again on Thursday at the same time.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9
Visit “Am Israel Chai, Israel We Will Rise Again!” an exhibition of paintings by Swedish-Israeli artist Birgitta Yavari-Ilan. Born in Vetlanda, Sweden, she moved to Jerusalem in 1977. A free spirit and constant seeker of God, the artist produces artworks that are figurative and often invoke scripture.
The Jerusalem House of Quality, 12 Derech Hebron. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free. Shown until Friday, October 11.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10
Attend a special evening of music and a guided Hebrew walk in the capital. Yosef Swisa will sing traditional Jewish sacred music at Nocturno. After the show, Ohad Pinchevsky will lead a walking tour of the Old City.
7 Bezalel St. Doors open at 7 p.m. The concert begins at 8 p.m. NIS 25 per ticket. For more information and to book your place, call Amit at 054-771-7442.
Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.