Top 10 reasons to leave the house: December 13-22

1. Iconic revival

The Batsheva Dance Company and Ensemble bring Anafaza, Ohad Naharin’s iconic creation, back to the stage. This legendary work, first performed in 1993, has captivated audiences worldwide with its powerful choreography and live music by Naharin, Danny Makov, and Avi Belleli.

December 13, 14, 16, 19, and 20 at Pavilion 1, Expo Tel Aviv. Tickets at www.to-mix.co.il/anafasa.

2. Meaningful messages

A vibrant production of The Wizard of Oz takes the stage this Hanukkah, presented by HaSha’a Theater. Directed by Moshe Captain, this Hebrew adaptation combines humor, adventure, and timeless values, with Taylor Malkov as Dorothy, Michael Lewis as the Tin Man, and Miki Kam as the Wicked Witch.

Original writing by Orly Yeshua and Jonathan Schwartzberg brings fresh energy to the beloved story.

December 15 at 5 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre. Christmas lights and a tree are seen lit up at the YMCA in Jerusalem. (credit: JERUSALEM INTERNATIONAL YMCA)

3. Song and poetry

The Ashdod Ashira Festival delves into the relationship between music and literature in Israeli music. Highlights include the Israeli Andalusian Orchestra; a tribute to military bands featuring Sassi Keshet and Dafna Dekel; Mika Karni with Kfir Ben-Laish performing classics by Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Paul Simon, and Lou Reed; and tributes to Naomi Shemer, Yigal Bashan, and Arik Einstein.

December 15-19. Details and tickets at ashdod.smarticket.co.il.

4. A creative pause

The Etnachta Festival at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art offers a refreshing mix of culture, comedy, and music in the museum’s inspiring halls.

Highlights include Orna Banai’s stand-up comedy; Alon Eder hosting singer-songwriter Efrat Gosh; Dana Berger leading a creativity workshop; and the Israel Chamber Orchestra. The program also includes spaces for mindfulness and artistic exploration.

December 16-18. Full details at www.to-mix.co.il.

5. Sensuality and ritualism

Kamea Dance Company presents White Face, an evening featuring Tamir Ginz’s exploration of human emotion, accompanied by original music and video art by Gil Nemet. Nacho Duato’s Gnawa, a masterpiece of sensuality and ritualism, completes the program as a tribute to the company’s audience.

December 18, 19, and January 24 at Suzanne Dellal Center, Tel Aviv. Tickets at www.kameadance.com.

6. Love and healing

A year later than planned, Yael Deckelbaum is releasing her sixth album, Surrender, an intimate collection of folk songs reflecting themes of love and healing. Special guests Achinoam Nini and Geva Alon join her in this shift to acoustic simplicity. The single “Orion” captures the essence of the album, with poetic lyrics inspired by 13th-century Afghan-born poet Rumi.

December 16 at Heichal Hatarbut Pardess Hanna; and January 2 at Charles Bronfman Auditorium, Tel Aviv. Details at yaeldekelbaum.com.

7. A musical classic

Habima’s new adaptation of Pinocchio brings Carlo Collodi’s timeless tale to life, written by Ephraim Sidon, with music by Miron Minster. This magical production follows Pinocchio’s journey of discovery, geared for children aged five and up.

From December 17 at Habima Theater, Tel Aviv. For dates and tickets, go to www.habima.co.il.

8. Harmony in Jerusalem

The Liturgical Festival at Jerusalem’s YMCA offers a blend of music, art, and festive events. Highlights include the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra’s Equal Voices, merging liturgical music with Balkan and Arabic influences, and the Galilee Orchestra’s Out of the Depths.

Free events include bell concerts from the YMCA tower, a Christmas market, and the Pantograph exhibition in collaboration with the Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design.

December 20-24 at the YMCA Jerusalem. Details at liturgicalnazareth.co.il.

9. Jewish musical brilliance

Duo Minerva, representing the biannual sponsorship program the New Austrian Sound of Music, presents a unique program of klezmer and Jewish-inspired works by Ernest Bloch, Gustav Mahler, and Giora Feidman.

Clarinetist Johanna Gossner and accordionist Damian Keller blend classical, jazz, and world music in their innovative arrangements.

December 22 at 7:30 p.m., Felicja Musical Arts Center, Tel Aviv. Tickets at goshow.co.il or *6119.

10. Kafka’s legacy

Marking the centenary of Franz Kafka’s death, the National Library in Jerusalem is showcasing a comprehensive exhibition of Kafka’s life and work. Manuscripts, including Letter to His Father and Hebrew study notebooks, are displayed alongside modern artworks, historical records, and multimedia inspired by Kafka’s themes.

Complementing the exhibition, there are talks, cultural events, and an international conference.

For details, go to nli.org.il.