THE ELMINA Children’s Theater Festival’s production of ‘That Round Thing.’ (photo credit: Benny Gam Zo Letova)
THE ELMINA Children’s Theater Festival’s production of ‘That Round Thing.’
(photo credit: Benny Gam Zo Letova)

Elmina Children’s Theater Festival: An oasis of coexistence in Jaffa

By HAGAY HACOHEN   DECEMBER 17, 2024 03:51

The ninth Elmina Children’s Theater Festival will open on December 19 with Habasta (The Market Stall). The colorful, bilingual performance in Hebrew and Arabic is primarily aimed at children between the ages of three and eight. Parents may also enjoy a fable about two vendors who, unable to communicate, allow things to get out of hand.

Directed by Norman Isa and written by Gidona Raz, this heartwarming performance provides an oasis of co-existence during these tense times and is a natural choice for the three-day children’s theater festival.  

What else is being shown?

Those interested in outstanding, wordless, physical comedy might opt to see That Round Thing. Created by the award-winning Davai Group (Fyodor Makarov, Losha Gavrielov, and Vitaly Azarin), the Saturday performance is about friends who accidentally drop the sun into the sea and then go sailing to retrieve it.

Arab-speaking readers might enjoy bringing their children to meet Amo Saber (Uncle Saber) on Friday. A slightly confused but loveable goofball character, Amo Saber is a lot like his Hebrew-speaking cousin Yuval Hamebulbal (scatter-brained).

Habasta will be performed on December 19, 4:30 p.m. (Arabic and Hebrew) That Round Thing on Sat., Dec. 21, 10 a.m. Amo Saber on Fri., Dec. 20, at 1:30 p.m. Arabic-only event. All shows at Jaffa Port Warehouse (Mahsan). NIS 60 (NIS 55 at pre-booking *6119.) https://www.elminajaffa.com/festival/ (Hebrew and Arabic site).



