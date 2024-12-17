Liturgical Festival to be held in YMCA Jerusalem

The Liturgical Festival will take place this year from December 20 to 24 at the historic YMCA compound in Jerusalem, blending liturgical music, art, and a Christmas market.

Originally set in Nazareth, this year, due to security concerns for the musicians and audience, the event was moved to Jerusalem. According to the festival’s musical director and founder, Nabeel Abboud Ashkar, the festival is “a testament to the power of music to create unity, even in challenging times.”

“In such a time, it is important for us to continue creating music that unites hearts and communities,” continued Ashkar. “The festival provides a unique platform for Jewish and Arab musicians, expressing values of tolerance and collaboration through art.”

CEO of the YMCA Jerusalem, Fadi Suidan, said he was proud to host the festival.

“It’s a cultural collaboration that strengthens the bond between communities and leaves a creative, meaningful mark,” he said. YMCA's lit-up Christmas tree in Jerusalem. (credit: JERUSALEM INTERNATIONAL YMCA)

What's happening at the Liturgical Festival?

The heart of the festival will be the Galilee Orchestra, the only classical orchestra in Israel that combines Jewish and Arab musicians. Under the baton of Ashkar’s brother, Saleem Abboud Ashkar, the orchestra will perform classic liturgical works alongside unique programs that incorporate diverse musical traditions.

The festival will also feature a wide range of public events. Among the highlights: a Bell Concert at the iconic YMCA bell tower, where music will resonate over 36 cast bronze bells. Additionally, an exhibition titled Pantograph, in collaboration with Bezalel, will showcase young artists who combine replication and transformation of shapes through the pantograph technique. The exhibition will be open free of charge throughout the festival and offers an interactive art experience.

The traditional Christmas market will offer colorful stalls, hot wine, and festive decorations that will adorn the YMCA compound, turning it into a family-friendly attraction. The festival will also feature an art exhibition of works by creators with special needs, emphasizing inclusivity and community.

Among the intriguing concerts in the festival program is Voices Equal (December 20, 4:30 p.m.), a unique performance that blends ancient liturgical music with folk music, featuring the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra. The Galilee Orchestra will perform From the Depths (December 20, 8:30 p.m.), a Baroque concert with soloists from the Israeli Opera and singers from the vocal ensemble. Works include Bach cantatas and Vivaldi’s Concerto Grosso.

The Next Generation (December 21, 12:30), a concert by young musicians, both Jewish and Arab, will feature the Polyphony Quartet and the Seminar for Music and Society Orchestra. Duo Maya Belsitzman and Matan Efrat (December 21, 4:30 p.m.) will present a unique performance combining liturgical music with Hebrew classics.

Mendelsohn’s Reformation Symphony will echo contemporary messages in another Galilee Orchestra concert (December 21, 8:30 p.m.), alongside liturgical works performed by soloists from the Israeli Opera.

The festival will conclude with a grand concert (December 24), where the Galilee Orchestra will perform liturgical pieces, Christmas carols, and Arabic classics in special arrangements. Proceeds from the concert will be dedicated to orphans, with an emphasis on values of giving and community.

For the full program and ticket reservations https://liturgicalnazareth.co.il/en/