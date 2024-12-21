Top 10 reasons to leave the house: December 20-29

1. Music for a cause

Wrapped in Love (Atuf Be’ahava) is a fundraising event by the Israeli Music Foundation, supporting artists from the Gaza border communities affected by the war. Hosted by Yoav Ginai, it will feature performances by Haim Uliel and the Sfatayim band from Sderot, alongside musicians Daniel Weiss, Shaylee Atari, Ohad Peretz, and Hagit Yaso, all of whom lost loved ones during the war. The event, filmed for TV, aims to raise funds to help these artists continue their work and bring hope through music.

December 20 at 1:00 p.m., House of Creators, Tel Aviv Port

2. Festival of light

The Holiday of Holidays Festival in Haifa runs through the end of December at Beit HaGefen and across the city. The Family Complex offers free performances, which include circus acts, music, theater, and clowning in various languages. Highlights include Shambuki’s Show (juggling); Marrakesh Express for Kids (Oriental-style songs); Sting Experience (tribute); Circles of Joy (circus); Perla and The Pralines (clown troupe); and Bird of Light (musical storytelling). Family tours, including a Christmas tour, are also available.

Ongoing. For details and tickets: haifahag.com

3. Voices of praise

The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra hosts the grand finale of the Hallelujah Festival, celebrating both Hanukkah and Christmas. The Praise the Lord with Many Voices event features 20 choirs from across Israel performing vocal masterpieces, such as Yehezkel Brown’s “The Golden Peacock”; Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms”; Mendelssohn’s “Psalm 42”; and Brahms’s “Song of Destiny”. Perla and The Pralines in Haifa. (credit: ARIK SHRAGA)

December 23 at 5:30 p.m., Jerusalem Theatre. For more information, visit jso.co.il/en.

4. Illuminating art

The “Light Please” exhibition at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art family center features light installations by contemporary artists alongside 17th-century paintings. Dana Tannhauser and Yoav Fisch’s stained-glass pieces offer a fresh take on everyday moments.

The Malhamami Lighting Forever collective presents an interactive light and sound installation, while Khen Shish’s glowing mural adds a golden touch. Visitors can create their own light works using colorful collage materials.

Opening: December 25. For details, visit tamuseum.co.il.

5. Through their lens

The annual “Edut Mekomit” (“Local Testimony”) photography exhibition highlights powerful images reflecting pivotal cultural, social, and historical moments in Israel. This year’s show, focusing on Israeli press photography, includes 170 works selected from over 8,600 submissions. It explores the aftermath of the war and its lasting impact on Israeli society.

Opening: December 25 at the Eretz Israel Museum, Tel Aviv. For details, visit edutmekomit.co.il.

6. New horizons

The Bechorot (Premieres) 2024 Festival in Jerusalem showcases new works by art school graduates. The program includes performances like The Beating Heart of Rebetiko and Connections; dance works such as Right Forms; and exhibitions such as “Transitions” and “Second Look.” Other highlights feature film screenings, book launches, and a composers’ panel.

December 25-26. All events are free of charge. For details: bechorot.co.il.

7. Moving reflection

Renowned choreographer Emanuel Gat premieres Inbal, the final work in his trilogy for the Inbal Dance Company. Set to the soundtrack of BlueBand by David Peretz, the piece marks Gat’s artistic journey with the company, reflecting on the present while looking toward the future.

December 26 at 8:30 p.m., Inbal Dance Theater, Tel Aviv. For tickets, visit inbal.org.il.

8. Art in the market

The Raising the Switch art event at the Greek Market in Jaffa features some 30 Israeli artists, such as Sigalit Landau and Miriam Cabessa. The event explores the dual nature of the Greek Market, blending commerce with moments of reflection, and presents art installations, video projections, and live performances.

December 26, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Greek Market, Jaffa. Free admission.

9. Bridges through music

The Ein Kerem Music Festival expands this year to Kfar Blum and Tel Aviv, featuring nine concerts with Christian, Muslim, and Jewish musicians from Austria and Israel. Highlights include Sounds of Silence, a collaboration between vocalist Dani Kutner and marimbist Chen Zimbalista; and opera singer Nour Darwish with pianist Sasha Ivanov.

December 27-29. For details and tickets: zimbalistamf.com.

10. Savoring tradition

ANU - Museum of the Jewish People invites families to explore Jewish culinary traditions this Hanukkah. The new audio-guided tour, “Following Jewish Food Stories,” delves into the rich history of Jewish cuisine, from chocolate’s global spread to the origins of fish & chips. Led by culinary expert Gil Hovav, the tours include performances by actors bringing historical figures to life.

December 29 to January 2. For details, visit anumuseum.org.il.