Top 10 reasons to leave the house: January 3-11

1. From Bezalel to bold modernism

Pinchas Litvinovsky’s works are the focus of Beit Avi Chai’s current exhibition, “You Must Choose Life – That Is Art.” Known for his ever-evolving style, Litvinovsky captures a rich variety of themes – from mystical rabbis to everyday scenes – merging bold modernism with vibrant color.

Guided tours and gallery talks offer deeper insights into the artist’s life and creative journey through March 7. Highlights include a look at his artistic milestones from Odessa to Paris and Jerusalem, comparisons to Picasso, and his path from Bezalel Academy to becoming a master of Israeli art.

Ongoing, Beit Avi Chai, Jerusalem. Registration required. For info and tickets, visit bac.org.il

2. ‘Four Hearts, One Place’

“Four Hearts, One Place,” a new group exhibition at The Musrara School of Art, showcases the works of four artists from the Mandel Artist Residency. Noa Gur’s Lamentation reimagines an ancient Tisha B’Av ritual through video, while Maya Samira’s Afternoon Tea features digital collages inspired by neighborhood women.

Tseela Greenberg’s Living Room Landscapes blends art and video, reflecting her connections with Musrara residents. Daniella Meroz’s The Snake Arrives documents a theatrical performance with community children and dancers. Israeli music star Rita. (credit: May Moshe)

Opens January 3 at 11 a.m., Musrara Gallery, Beit Canada, 22 Shivtei Israel, Jerusalem. Open Sun-Thu, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closes March 3, 2025.

3. A royal mix-up

The Orna Porat Children’s Theater presents a new musical adaptation of Mark Twain’s classic tale The Prince and the Pauper. This colorful production explores themes of social inequality, identity, and the true meaning of happiness. For ages 6-12.

January 4 at 11 a.m., Heichal HaTarbut, Rishon Lezion. For tickets and more information, go to porat-theater.co.il

4. Knocking on heaven’s door

The percussion ensemble Tremolo offers a unique take on the story of creation. In this version, the snake seeks to clear its name, claiming it was wrongly blamed for the expulsion from the Garden of Eden. This musical performance, titled Bereshit – Genesis, features classic pieces with new arrangements, played entirely on percussion instruments.

January 4 at 11 a.m., Yaron Yerushalmi Hall, Suzanne Dellal Center, Tel Aviv. For tickets and more information, visit suzannedellal.org.il

5. These boots are made for walkin’

The Hot Jazz series invites you to celebrate Patsy Cline and Nancy Sinatra, two trailblazing artists whose music continues to captivate audiences. Relive Cline’s heartfelt classics, which shaped country music, and Sinatra’s unforgettable hits like “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” and “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down),” infused with the rebellious, swinging spirit of the ’60s.

Featuring Cait Jones (vocals, New York), Tal Ronen (bass, musical director, New York), Omer Ashano (violin), Gil Livni (guitar, banjo), Yonatan Riklis (piano), and Yonatan Rosen (drums), this talented ensemble promises a night of nostalgia and exceptional musicianship.

January 4-11, around the country. For more details and tickets, visit shamayim.smarticket.co.il

6. A triumphant trio

The Sitkovetsky Trio (UK-Germany), featuring Alexander Sitkovetsky (violin), Isang Enders (cello), and Wu Qian (piano), ranks among the world’s leading piano trios. Making its Israeli debut, the trio performs in prestigious venues worldwide.

The program includes Beethoven’s captivating Ghost Trio, marked by its haunting second movement; Shostakovich’s emotionally charged Piano Trio No. 2, reflecting wartime grief and Jewish themes; and Mendelssohn’s lyrical and vibrant Piano Trio No. 1, celebrated for its melodic brilliance and romantic charm.

January 5 at 8 p.m., Israel Conservatory of Music Auditorium, 25 Louis Marshal, Tel Aviv. For tickets, call (03) 546-6228 or visit icm.org.il

7. A Jacques Brel tribute

After touring the world, Belgian singer Olivier Laurent brings his acclaimed Jacques Brel tribute show to Israel. Laurent, known for his captivating interpretations of Brel’s iconic songs, will perform classics like “Ne Me Quitte Pas,” “Amsterdam,” and “La Valse à Mille Temps.”

Backed by a four-piece band, Laurent’s performance has been praised for its passion, precision, and ability to transport audiences to experience the magic of Brel.

January 6, Ashdod Performing Arts Center, 8:30 p.m.; January 7, Israel Opera, Tel Aviv, 8 p.m. For more performances, including Netanya Cultural Hall and Kiryat Motzkin Theater Hall, go to kupat.co.il

8. Winter harmony with the Young Israel Philharmonic

The Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra of the Jerusalem Music Centre returns with a Winter Concert led by conductor George Pehlivanian. Featuring 140 gifted musicians aged 11-18 from across the country, these young talents spent their Hanukkah vacation immersed in music, culminating in a grand performance at the Jerusalem Theatre.

The program includes Khachaturian’s Spartacus Suite; Schumann’s Symphony No. 4; and a symphonic arrangement of Yoni Rechter’s beloved “Atur Mitzchech.”

January 6 at 7 p.m., Jerusalem Theatre. For tickets, visit jerusalem-theatre.co.il

9. Piyutim and resilience

The Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod presents “Melodies of Our Lives,” a concert dedicated to compassion, resilience, and cultural encounters. Guest artists Yigal Harosh and Ziv Yehezkel, renowned for their work in the Jewish piyut (liturgical poem) tradition, will perform together for the first time, showcasing original compositions and fresh interpretations of sacred texts alongside piyutim from across generations.

January 7 – February 4, across Israel. For tickets and information, call 073-759-9931 or *5994, visit andalusit.co.il

10. Rita’s winter concert tour

Rita, one of Israel’s most beloved singers, has announced a highly anticipated winter tour starting this week. She will perform iconic hits from over 40 years, such as “Wrapped in Mercy, Come,” “The Days of Innocence,” “Waiting,” “I Live Day by Day,” “Take It,” and “Singing in the Streets.”

January 11 at 8:30 p.m., Heichal HaTarbut, Petah Tikva. January 23 at 9 p.m., Heichal HaTarbut, Beit Shemesh. For tickets, visit zappa-club.co.il