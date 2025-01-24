Top 10 reasons to leave the house: January 24-31

1. Wine, music, and bouzouki

Carmel Winery hosts a midday party in its courtyard today, serving up live music and exquisite wines. DJ Feller, a prominent figure on the Israeli electronic music scene, collaborates with bouzouki player Tai Nikritin, blending electronic beats with traditional Mediterranean melodies. This event is part of the ZichroNights initiative, which brings exciting performances to popular venues in Zichron Ya’acov throughout the winter months.

Friday, January 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Carmel Winery Courtyard (or cellar in case of inclement weather). Free admission with advance registration. For more information, visit zamarin.org.il.

2. A beacon of humanity

ANU - Museum of the Jewish People hosts a special event honoring Chiune Sugihara, a Japanese diplomat who saved thousands of Jewish lives during World War II. Marking the 125th anniversary of his birth, the event features a message from his granddaughter, a lecture highlighting his heroic actions, and a musical performance blending Jewish and Japanese traditions. This inspiring tribute to a true beacon of humanity takes place ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The musical performance, titled “Tikkun Olam,” features cello and piano music combining Jewish and Japanese influences.

January 24 at 11 a.m. at ANU - Museum of the Jewish People, Tel Aviv University, 15 Klausner Street, Tel Aviv-Jaffa. For more information and tickets, go to anumuseum.org.il.

THE ANU museum honors Japanese diplomat Chiune Sugihara. (credit: ANU)

3. Free jazz

Rimon School of Music turns 40 and celebrates with a month-long series of free jazz concerts featuring Israel’s top musicians. Renowned jazz artists join forces with talented Rimon students for weekly captivating performances and insightful discussions. Next week, it will be saxophonist and clarinetist Kobi Salomon who will lead the concert. Salomon has collaborated with leading names in Israel and abroad, gracing prestigious international festivals and renowned New York City jazz clubs.

January 29 at 7 p.m. at Rimon School of Music, Hall 24, at 46 Shmuel Hanagid Street, Ramat Hasharon, (03) 540-8882.

4. A Led Zeppelin celebration

Veteran Israeli band Kadahat presents a special tribute show to Led Zeppelin, performing the band’s greatest classics with incredible musicianship and faithful renditions. Special guests include Oren Lotenberg (Zikney Tzfat), Yuval Lieblich (Gan Chayot), and Yoni Tennenbaum (Rockfour). The band lineup is: Yehonatan Grosberg (vocals); Vadim Blouv, Oren Lotenberg, and Yuval Lieblich (guitars); Yuri Siritsov (bass); Yoni Tennenbaum (drums); and Eyal Avi Itzhak (keyboards).

January 29 at 10 p.m. at Levontin 7 Club, 7 Levontin Street, Tel Aviv. For more information and tickets: levontin7.com/events.

5. A symphony of rock

Get ready to rock with the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra’s homage concerts to rock music legends. First up is a tribute to Elvis Presley, featuring conductor Amos Talmon and the Sixties band. Experience the King’s greatest hits like never before, with a symphony orchestra adding depth and dimension to classics like “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

January 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre. For tickets and more information, go to: jso.co.il.

6. A Piazzolla extravaganza

Pianist Odelia Eliezerov Sever joins forces with renowned percussionist Gilad Dobrecky for a special concert dedicated to the extraordinary music of Astor Piazzolla. Together, they will take the audience on a journey into the heart of Piazzolla’s innovative tango, which captivated the world with its passion and energy. The duo will deliver captivating interpretations of Piazzolla’s greatest works, alongside pieces by his contemporaries, featuring classics like “Balada para un loco” (Ballad for a Madman), “Adiós Nonino,” and “Libertango,” interwoven with Argentinian classics by Alberto Ginastera, North American influences like Gershwin, and a rendition of “Alfonsina y el mar” by Argentinian singer Mercedes Sosa.

January 29 at 8 p.m. at Studio Annette, Felicja Blumental Music Center, 2 Shvil Ha’Merets, Tel Aviv. For more information and tickets, go to fbmc.co.il.

7. Silence is golden

Choreographers Avi Kaiser and Sergio Antonino present Shhh…, a dance quartet exploring the complexities of silence and secrets within families and relationships. Two women and two men from different generations navigate the delicate balance between togetherness and independence, expressing emotions of love, hate, and belonging through movement. The piece also reflects on the impact of the Oct. 7 events on Israeli society, highlighting both the fragility and resilience of human connection.

January 30 at p.m. at Machol Shalem Dance House, Jerusalem. For more details: kaiseravi@hotmail.com.

8. The complexities of human behavior

The Fresco Dance Company, under the artistic direction of Yoram Karmi, presents a new work, Why Things Go Wrong, which explores the complexities of human behavior and its impact on society. This thought-provoking piece, choreographed by rising Czech talent Sylva Safkova, combines contemporary dance, striking visuals, and innovative lighting design to examine the often unacknowledged ways unethical actions disrupt our lives. The piece delves into the nuances of moral dilemmas, highlighting the ripple effects of inconsiderate choices, from everyday encounters to larger societal issues. Through irony and insight, the performance invites audiences to reflect on actions and their consequences.

January 30 & 31 at HaBait Theater, Jaffa. For more information and tickets, go to en.fresco.org.il.

9. Warming hearts and bodies

The annual Besveder Festival returns, bringing warmth to those in need. This unique event invites music lovers to donate warm clothing for the homeless in exchange for tickets to concerts. Since 2009, Besveder has showcased top Israeli artists, all performing on a volunteer basis. This year, the festival expands to three locations, featuring Dudi Levi, Elisha Banai, Mika Karni, and many more in Rishon Lezion, and later next month in Jerusalem. Join the Besveder Festival and enjoy great music while making a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

January 31, from 11:30 a.m. at The Culture, 60 Rothschild Street, Rishon Lezion. For more information, visit facebook.com/besveder.

10. Love, jealousy, and betrayal

Verdi’s powerful opera Otello opens this week at the Israeli Opera. It is considered one of Verdi’s most mature and dramatic works. The libretto, written by Arrigo Boito, faithfully captures the essence of Shakespeare’s timeless tale of love, jealousy, and betrayal. The production, directed by acclaimed Shakespearean director Adrian Noble, offers a fresh perspective on the classic Othello tragedy. Conducted by Dan Ettinger, the opera features a stellar cast of international soloists, the Israeli Opera Chorus, and the Meitar Children’s Choir from Rehovot. With Verdi’s score considered one of his most powerful, this production is set to captivate audiences.

From January 31 to February 13, at the Israeli Opera, 19 Sderot Shaul HaMelech, Tel Aviv-Jaffa. Gala premiere: February 2 at 7:30 p.m. For more details and tickets, go to israel-opera.co.il.