Legendary baker Eric Kayser in Israel to launch winter menu

Thursday night, a festive evening was held at Bistro Kayser, near Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv. Legendary baker Eric Kayser, founder, and owner of Maison Kayser, the international bakery chain, made a special appearance at the event to launch the winter menu of the bistro bearing his name, in the spirit of Provence.

Kayser arrived in Israel for a visit that was supposed to have taken place a year ago, with the opening of the first boutique on Rothschild Boulevard, but it was postponed due to coronavirus.

The evening was attended by partner and brand manager in Israel Yoan Smadja, along with Eric Kayser’s partners in Israel , Michele and Judith Ochs.



Judith and Michele Ochs and Eric Kayser (Credit: Noy Dekel Photography)

Kayser arrived to launch the new menu , inspired by his childhood in the Provence region of southern France. He also held baking workshops, autographed his cookbooks, held business meetings, and spent time in Tel Aviv – which he says is one of his favorite cities in the world, among the 35 countries where Maison Kayser boutiques have opened. Chef Ohad Leviand bistro chef Maurice Avitan joined with Kayser in creating the winter menu

During the festive evening, dozens of young people held 'a headphone party’ outside the bistro in the Rothschild plaza. Kayser did not hesitate, received a pair of headphones from them, and joined in the quiet but joyous dance celebration.