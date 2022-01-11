Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Israeli security forces used a dolphin to chase Hamas frogman commandos off the coast of the Gaza strip, the terrorist organization claimed on Monday, according to a report by Al-Quds.

During an operation that occurred at an unstated time, Hamas naval operatives were chased into the sea by a dolphin equipped with a device capable of killing Hamas's frogmen, an Al-Qassam brigades naval commandos spokesperson revealed in a video.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); } "Killer Zionist dolphins exist, according to a Hamas publication," tweeted Joe Truzman, research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Long War Journal. "Abu Hamza explains that a member of Hamas' Frogman unit who was killed by Israel during the May conflict found the killer dolphin. The device the alleged killer dolphin was wearing is shown in the publication."



Killer Zionist dolphins exist, according to a Hamas publication. Abu Hamza explains that a member of Hamas' Frogman unit who was killed by Israel during the May conflict found the killer dolphin. The device the alleged killer dolphin was wearing is shown in the publication. pic.twitter.com/gvAyynO3YT January 10, 2022

The exact nature and function of the aquatic attacker's device were not revealed, but Al-Quds claimed it had sources regarding another combat cetacean incident in August 2015 that was equipped with a remote control, camera, and a weapon that could fire harpoon-like projectiles.

Al-Quds's sources claimed that Hamas had succeeded in capturing the 2015 Israeli dolphin operative , but did not report what became of the military mereswine. It may still be in captivity. According to BBC, Al-Quds claimed that the marine mammal was "stripped of its will" and turned into "a murderer" by Israeli forces.

An Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin spotted in Eilat (credit: OMRI OMSI / ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

Past reports of killer Israeli dolphins and other militarized marine animals have become memetic on social media — as demonstrated by the tagline of the popular satirical Mossad Twitter account: "We put lasers on aquatic animals and other satirical shenanigans."

Hamas's newest claim of Israel dolphin forces was met widely with ridicule online. Some Twitter users questioned if the dolphin had laser weapons attached, in reference to the comedy film Austin Powers villain's demands to have sharks with lasers attached to their heads.

Israel has in the past been accused of using other weaponized animals for militarized purposes. In 2010, Egypt's South Sinai Governor Mohamed Abdel Fadil Shousha suggested that deadly shark attacks in Sharm el-Sheikh were part of a Mossad operation to harm Egyptian tourism. In 2011, Saudi Arabian authorities held a vulture in detention under suspicion that it was spying for Israel after a misunderstanding about the purpose of the tracking device it was carrying. Turkish authorities also detained a suspected Israeli spy bird in 2013, but released it after X-rays showed that it was not embedded with surveillance equipment.

Iran was also alleged by the Mirror tabloid to have been using killer dolphins equipped with harpoons strapped to their heads.