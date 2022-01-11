The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Hamas claimed that its naval commandos were attacked by an Israeli forces dolphin operative equipped with specialized combat gear.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 11, 2022 11:08
A military dolphin (illustrative) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Jerusalem Post Staff)
A military dolphin (illustrative)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Jerusalem Post Staff)
Israeli security forces used a dolphin to chase Hamas frogman commandos off the coast of the Gaza strip, the terrorist organization claimed on Monday, according to a report by Al-Quds.
During an operation that occurred at an unstated time, Hamas naval operatives were chased into the sea by a dolphin equipped with a device capable of killing Hamas's frogmen, an Al-Qassam brigades naval commandos spokesperson revealed in a video.
"Killer Zionist dolphins exist, according to a  Hamas publication," tweeted Joe Truzman, research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Long War Journal. "Abu Hamza explains that a member of Hamas' Frogman unit who was killed by Israel during the May conflict found the killer dolphin. The device the alleged killer dolphin was wearing is shown in the publication."
The exact nature and function of the aquatic attacker's device were not revealed, but Al-Quds claimed it had sources regarding another combat cetacean incident in August 2015 that was equipped with a remote control, camera, and a weapon that could fire harpoon-like projectiles. 
Al-Quds's sources claimed that Hamas had succeeded in capturing the 2015 Israeli dolphin operative, but did not report what became of the military mereswine. It may still be in captivity. According to BBC, Al-Quds claimed that the marine mammal was "stripped of its will" and turned into "a murderer" by Israeli forces.
An Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin spotted in Eilat (credit: OMRI OMSI / ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)An Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin spotted in Eilat (credit: OMRI OMSI / ISRAEL NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
Past reports of killer Israeli dolphins and other militarized marine animals have become memetic on social media — as demonstrated by the tagline of the popular satirical Mossad Twitter account: "We put lasers on aquatic animals and other satirical shenanigans." 
Hamas's newest claim of Israel dolphin forces was met widely with ridicule online. Some Twitter users questioned if the dolphin had laser weapons attached, in reference to the comedy film Austin Powers villain's demands to have sharks with lasers attached to their heads.
Israel has in the past been accused of using other weaponized animals for militarized purposes. In 2010, Egypt's South Sinai Governor Mohamed Abdel Fadil Shousha suggested that deadly shark attacks in Sharm el-Sheikh were part of a Mossad operation to harm Egyptian tourism. In 2011, Saudi Arabian authorities held a vulture in detention under suspicion that it was spying for Israel after a misunderstanding about the purpose of the tracking device it was carrying. Turkish authorities also detained a suspected Israeli spy bird in 2013, but released it after X-rays showed that it was not embedded with surveillance equipment.
Iran was also alleged by the Mirror tabloid to have been using killer dolphins equipped with harpoons strapped to their heads.
Marine animals have a long history of military use, though usually for surveillance and equipment retrieval, not aquatic assassinations as Hamas claimed it was evading.  Russia has been reported by the Guardian as suspected of using beluga whales for possible surveillance purposes. According to National Geographic, the US Navy has had a marine animals program since the 60s. PBS reported that Bottlenose dolphins are used to detect sea mines and detecting swimmers entering territorial waters, and California sea lions are used to aid in EOD practice. There have been reports of a Vietnam War-era "swimmer nullification program," used to tag swimmers, but the US Navy denies that dolphins have ever been used to attack people. 
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Gaza Hamas Mossad dolphin conspiracy theories
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is in a de-facto lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Micah Halpern

How Israel revolutionized Tu Bishvat - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by