The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

US senator urges Russians 'step up' and assassinate Vladimir Putin

US Sen. Lindsey Graham to Russians: Assassinating Putin would be "doing your country – and the world – a great service."

By AARON REICH
Published: MARCH 4, 2022 10:20
US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (photo credit: REUTERS)
US Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

US Sen. Lindsey Graham (Republican-South Carolina) took to Twitter to encourage someone in Russia to "step up to the plate" and assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?" Graham tweeted, referencing the man who betrayed Julius Caesar and helped the Roman Senate assassinate him, as well as referencing the Nazi officer who attempted to assassinate Adolf Hitler in Operation Valkyrie.

"The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out," Graham said, presumably referring to Putin. "You would be doing your country – and the world – a great service."

Graham continued by saying "The only people who can fix this are the Russian people. Easy to say, hard to do. Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness, you need to step up to the plate."

Putin has come under harsh criticism internationally for the recent invasion of Ukraine, which is what Graham was presumably responding to. In fact, Graham has been vocal in his criticism of Putin and the Russian military for their invasion of Ukraine. On Thursday, Graham even introduced a resolution condemning Russia, Putin and Russian commanders "for committing flagrant acts of aggression & atrocities rising to the level of war crimes against humanity & crimes against the Ukrainian people."

Graham is not the only one to, in some way, encourage the assassination of Putin.

Earlier this month, a wealthy Russian businessman Alex Konanykhin offered a $1 million bounty for the arrest of Putin, though he initially uploaded this bounty with the words "Wanted: Dead or alive. Vladimir Putin for mass murder."

Russia's Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov called Graham's remarks "unacceptable and outrageous" and demanded an explanation.

"It becomes scary for the US fate, which is run by such irresponsible and unprofessional politicians. We demand official explanations and a strong condemnation of the criminal statements of this American," Antonov wrote on Facebook.

"I find the statement of the American politician to be unacceptable and outrageous. The degree of Russophobia and hatred in the United States towards Russia is off the scale. It is impossible to believe that a senator of a country that promotes its moral values as a 'guiding star' for all mankind could afford to call for terrorism as a way to achieve Washington's goals in the international arena."

Oddly enough, this is not the only time this week that Graham has come under criticism by foreign governments for seemingly encouraging assassinations of foreign officials.

On Thursday, Iran accused the South Carolina senator of encouraging Israeli assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists.

This was in reference to a statement Graham recently made in an interview with The Jerusalem Post.

"A lot of Iranian scientists have had a lot of accidents, and we would expect more accidents to come," he said at the time.

In a letter written to the UN Security Council by the Iranian mission to the UN, Graham's remarks were criticized as "Atrocious, hateful, and reprehensible" and urged the Security Council to condemn such "provocative measures," according to the Islamic Republic News Agency

Israel has been accused of being behind the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Farkrizadeh, but has never commented on the allegations.



Tags Iran Russia ukraine Vladimir Putin assassination Lindsey Graham
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
3

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
4

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
5

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by