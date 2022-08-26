The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Soap opera-style affair rocks Israeli hospital

Three married hospital employees were all involved in an affair that blew up when it was discovered during a three-day conference.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 26, 2022 08:52
Hospital reception area (photo credit: FLICKR)
Hospital reception area
(photo credit: FLICKR)

An affair between a married hospital employee and his boss's married secretary in one of Israel's large hospitals caused much drama over the past few weeks.

The affair was discovered during a three-day conference in a hotel in Israel which the employee and the secretary also attended.

The boss told Maariv that he hadn't suspected anything even though he later found out the affair had lasted more than two years. According to him, he would sometimes meet with his secretary in her hotel room at conferences because she would come alone, and he was with his wife. This time, when he arrived, he found his employee already there.

Everyone faces consequences

In order to avoid a hearing and a mess, the boss suggested that one of the two resign immediately in order to keep the affair a secret.

Illustrative image of a hotel room. (credit: AMERICAN EXPRESS) Illustrative image of a hotel room. (credit: AMERICAN EXPRESS)

"I thought it was the right thing to do so as not to cause an uproar because everyone was married." The suggestion was accepted and the employee quit.

"I thought it was the right thing to do so as not to cause an uproar because everyone was married."

The employee

At this point, the secretary was in love with the employee and decided to get revenge on the boss by telling his wife about her meetings with him. Now the wife is demanding an immediate divorce.



