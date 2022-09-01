The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem's most romantic location is Yad Vashem, according to Trip Advisor

Looking to surprise your partner with a spontaneous, romantic day trip? Tripadvisor suggests taking them to Yad Vashem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 17:31
Your guide to romantic dating attractions in Jerusalem (Illustrative). (photo credit: Bruno, Germany/Pixabay)
Your guide to romantic dating attractions in Jerusalem (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Bruno, Germany/Pixabay)

Tu B'Av may have passed but romance has no expiration date. Looking for a quiet, secluded spot to take your date that will show them just how much you care for them? Tripadvisor suggests that you look no further than Jerusalem's own Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

A quick Google search of "best romantic things to do in Jerusalem for couples," and you will get a list of 226 places sorted by traveler favorites, according to Tripadvisor's website. Yad Vashem appears at number one, with excellent reviews and very reasonably-priced tickets. 

None of the written reviews on Tripadvisor took the romantic angle, suggesting that, as far as date spots go, Yad Vashem can be considered undiscovered, avant-garde, exciting, even spontaneous. New territory, certainly. 

Why should you ACTUALLY go to Yad Vashem?

Tripadvisor's mistake likely owes to Yad Vashem's high ratings as a museum and frequent reports of deep emotional experiences there. This list was likely curated by an algorithm, not a person.

Screenshot of the Tripadvisor website on September 1, 2022. Topping the list of romantic things to do in Jerusalem is Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center. (credit: JERUSALEM POST) Screenshot of the Tripadvisor website on September 1, 2022. Topping the list of romantic things to do in Jerusalem is Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center. (credit: JERUSALEM POST)

If you are visiting Jerusalem, Yad Vashem is a truly moving experience that many reviewers classified as a "must-see." One user, Merilyn_S_12 even wrote "to go to Jerusalem and to not go to this museum would be counter to the whole experience." Unfortunately, it may not actually be Jerusalem's hot new dating spot.  



