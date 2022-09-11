The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

Instead of buying a dress at a store, this woman bought her dress online

Every bride knows that the most expensive item for their wedding day will be their dress, and many brides spend thousands of dollars on a dress. This bride spent only $200.

By WALLA!
Published: SEPTEMBER 11, 2022 05:03
(photo credit: Shootime Alsaboory)
(photo credit: Shootime Alsaboory)

Every bride knows that one of the most expensive items for the wedding is the dress - and many brides spend tens of thousands of dollars on the perfect dress that they will only wear once in their lifetime.

One brave bride named Maddie decided it wasn't worth it to spend so much money on a dress that she would only wear once so she ordered it online, costing her only $200.

When the dress arrived, the packaging was more like a basketball than one designed for an elegant piece of clothing. Maddie, fearing the worst, decided to document the unboxing using TikTok. Her video accumulated over 28 million views. "This is what you get when you order your wedding dress online," she wrote as her caption.

@littlemiss_madison Thats what you get for ordering an online dress for your wedding! #onlineshopping #wedding #engaged #dress #weddingdress #nontraditionalwedding #90days ♬ origineel geluid - Florian Hamelink

Maddie's TikTok videos

Sewing a wedding dress, Bat Ayin (credit: Tamar Wiseberg/Flash90) Sewing a wedding dress, Bat Ayin (credit: Tamar Wiseberg/Flash90)

Maddie used small scissors to carefully cut the tape that they used to pack the dress. After many attempts, she managed to open it and wrote on the video: "I am trembling with excitement."

While some assumed that Maddie got the wrong item and that she was going to start crying, she explained in a follow-up video that this was the exact dress that she was dreaming of.

@littlemiss_madison Replying to @It’s Kaden! Head over heels for this Vintage pink and blue non traditional wedding ceremony dress! #goodvibesonly #engagement #weddingtiktok #wedding #married #fallwedding #vintage #nontraditionalwedding ♬ original sound - Tears For Fears

She said that she deliberately chose a non-traditional pink dress for her wedding and that it wasn't actually a mistake. "It's exactly what I expected," she said. "I'm glad I trust the process. I showed you before I showed my family."

Maddie was expecting rave reviews, but many were not really enthusiastic about the dress and were sure it was a joke. "It's disappointing," one wrote in the comments. "I can't figure out if it's sarcasm or not. Help," another person wrote.

@littlemiss_madison Replying to @shrestha im so happy with the results of a colored dress! Impressed how well it turned out from an online site! Thanks for all the support everyone! #weddingtiktok #wedding #vintagedress #nontraditionalwedding #weddingvibes #bridetobe #bride #trustyourself ♬ this is what falling in love feels like - JVKE

Maddie responded to the comments by saying that her dress reminded her of the witch Galinda from "The Wizard of Oz". "I love all the positive and funny things mentioned here in the comments. I am very happy and no one will be able to change my mind about it. I'm so excited for the big day," she said in the video.

Maddie also said that she had previously tried on a white wedding dress that sold for $2,200, but it didn't feel right to her. "I thought I wanted a white dress since I was little. I wanted to look like the cliched bride. I loved the white, but deep down I knew I had a soul too colorful for that, so I went with my gut feeling and bought this pink dress with blue touches. Don't let people underestimate what makes you happy."



Tags weddings Money Viral video TikTok online shopping
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by