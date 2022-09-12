Did a TikToker reveal how to always win a prize in claw machine games?

If you go to an arcade, many will tell you to not waste your money playing at the claw machine, with suspicions that the machine's construction may be "rigged" against the player so that they always lose.

However, a viral video on TikTok alleges how players can successfully capture the prize they want should they ever find themselves playing a claw machine game.

The video was posted last July, where the person who posted it alleges that the way you are guaranteed to win a prize any time you play is to follow the steps precisely.

The steps are to center the claw, press the button and then press it again once more to ensure that the claw will "grab" your prize.

TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

The TikToker claims that "if you don't press it again, you won't win."

The video has garnered 28.4 million views as of Monday.

Are there "other ways" to win?

Other TikTokers have made videos expressing alternate ways to win this game.

A TikTok by an account called "clawcraziness" posted a video last year saying that one way to guarantee you'll win the prize if you want is to keep playing until the claw has moved the prize you want into a specific position or angle where it is easy enough to grab. However, this would require playing the game multiple times.

The TikToker notes that the claw is attached to a black cable and that if you "turn the claw on the black cable, it will turn differently on the way down, which may allow you to get a wrap around the prize." Not all machines will be attached to the same kind of cord, however.

Another viral TikTok, which may have the most unusual solution to winning a prize, recommends the player to "move the joystick up two times, down two times, left, right, left, right, left, and then you're going to want to hold on the drop button for five seconds, after which you insert your coins in."

After doing all this, you angle the claw above the prize you want to win then hold the drop button again until the claw catches the prize.

The video that went viral using this method was posted as a stitch to another video that also used the method. In the later TikTok, the player was shown to have won a new iPhone.