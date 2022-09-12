The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

Did a TikToker reveal how to always win a prize in claw machine games?

The video has over 28 million views as of Monday, but other TikTokers believe they also have the solution to constantly winning prizes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 01:22

Updated: SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 01:24
It's completely unrealistic to prevent our youth from using TikTok. (photo credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)
It's completely unrealistic to prevent our youth from using TikTok.
(photo credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)

If you go to an arcade, many will tell you to not waste your money playing at the claw machine, with suspicions that the machine's construction may be "rigged" against the player so that they always lose.

However, a viral video on TikTok alleges how players can successfully capture the prize they want should they ever find themselves playing a claw machine game.

The video can be watched below:

@ufo_brandon How to win the claw machine #fyp #arcadehacks #hellokitty ♬ Butter - 방탄소년단 (BTS)

The video was posted last July, where the person who posted it alleges that the way you are guaranteed to win a prize any time you play is to follow the steps precisely.

The steps are to center the claw, press the button and then press it again once more to ensure that the claw will "grab" your prize.

TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC) TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

The TikToker claims that "if you don't press it again, you won't win."

The video has garnered 28.4 million views as of Monday.

Are there "other ways" to win?

Other TikTokers have made videos expressing alternate ways to win this game.

A TikTok by an account called "clawcraziness" posted a video last year saying that one way to guarantee you'll win the prize if you want is to keep playing until the claw has moved the prize you want into a specific position or angle where it is easy enough to grab. However, this would require playing the game multiple times.

The TikToker notes that the claw is attached to a black cable and that if you "turn the claw on the black cable, it will turn differently on the way down, which may allow you to get a wrap around the prize." Not all machines will be attached to the same kind of cord, however.

@clawcraziness Secret to winning more #squishmallows #clawmachine #clawmachinewin #clawcraziness #arcadehacks #arcade #winning #prizes #games #money #arcadegames ♬ original sound - clawcraziness

Another viral TikTok, which may have the most unusual solution to winning a prize, recommends the player to "move the joystick up two times, down two times, left, right, left, right, left, and then you're going to want to hold on the drop button for five seconds, after which you insert your coins in." 

After doing all this, you angle the claw above the prize you want to win then hold the drop button again until the claw catches the prize.

@coxy.official I didn’t think it would work #foryou #clawmachine #iphone #money ♬ original sound - Coxy

The video that went viral using this method was posted as a stitch to another video that also used the method. In the later TikTok, the player was shown to have won a new iPhone.



Tags social media Viral video Prize TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
3

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Parents indicted for raping their daughter for 13 years

Demonstrators gather in Tel Aviv on Sunday in support of a 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat. August 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by