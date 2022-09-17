The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Top Israeli politicians take to social media, make fun of each other

From the Galon-Shaked debate on the best name for an album cover to the Likud's use of a sinkhole as a jab at political opponents, fun was had by all.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: SEPTEMBER 17, 2022 22:22
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In a slightly more comical approach to political mud-slinging, politicians took to the internet to administer jovial jabs at each other on Saturday.

Zehava Galon, the head of the left-wing Meretz party, posted a photo of herself in the style of an album cover, complete with a "Parental advisory, Explicit content" mark, asking web surfers what she should call her "comeback album."

Ayelet Shaked, head of the right-wing Bayit Yehudi party and long-time rival of Galon, took up the glove and responded to the tweet by suggesting the name "country of all its infiltrators," taking a jab at Meretz's stance on illegal immigrants.

Galon did not remain indifferent to the online assault, tweeting back at Shaked that her album cover should be "Fascism by Ayelet Shaked," further stating that "we each have our own album."

The Likud party join the fray

Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, apparently unable to resist a similar attempt to make memes of the competition, posted an image of Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Ra'am head Mansour Abbas and Ta'al head Ahmad Tibi snugly tucked into the massive sinkhole that randomly opened up in the middle of a major and central Israeli highway on Saturday.

Despite the region being a heavily populated one, in particular with drivers heading to and from family meals for the weekend, no one was hurt.

Thankfully, Fire and Rescue Services reported shortly after the sinkhole opened up that no one was hurt and that no people or cars had fallen in.

The Likud stated that "some things should not be swallowed," referring to speculations, mostly pushed by the Likud and its political partners, that Lapid's Yesh Atid would partner up with various Arab parties in the coming elections.

This speculation may not be that far off considering one of the two Arab men positioned in the sinkhole is currently a coalition member under prime minister Lapid.



Tags Israel Likud Meretz bayit yehudi ayelet shaked Zehava Gal-On
