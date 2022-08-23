The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Meretz primary election underway, results expected at 11:00 p.m.

Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan and former Meretz chair Zehava Galon are going head-to-head in the race to take over the party lead from Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: AUGUST 23, 2022 18:28
Candidate in the Meretz Primaries Zehava Gal-On arrives to casts his vote during the Meretz party primaries, at a polling station in Tel Aviv, August 23, 2022.
Candidate in the Meretz Primaries Zehava Gal-On arrives to casts his vote during the Meretz party primaries, at a polling station in Tel Aviv, August 23, 2022.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The primary election for both the leadership of the left-wing party Meretz and its Knesset list for the upcoming election began at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan and former Meretz chair Zehava Galon are going head-to-head in the race to take over the party lead from Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, and 22 other candidates are attempting to finish as close to the top of the list as possible.

Some 50% of the approximately 18,500 party members cast their votes by 5:30 p.m, the party said.

The vote closes at 10:00 p.m. and results are expected at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Golan was the first person to cast his vote at the election headquarters in Tel Aviv's "Beit Tzionei America" (American Zionists House).

The Meretz party primaries, at a polling station in Tel Aviv, August 23, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) The Meretz party primaries, at a polling station in Tel Aviv, August 23, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

What do the candidates have to say?

"I strongly hope that by the end of this day Meretz will have a new leader, who will lead it proudly to achievements in the real battle – the battle against the corrupt Right, the messianic Right, the battle for the State of Israel's character, for young people's ability to live in it and for young people's desire to live in it," he said.

"I strongly hope that by the end of this day Meretz will have a new leader, who will lead it proudly to achievements in the real battle – the battle against the corrupt Right, the messianic Right, the battle for the State of Israel's character, for young people's ability to live in it and for young people's desire to live in it."

Meretz head candidate Yair Golan

Meretz head candidate Yair Golan

Galon later cast her vote at the same voting station.     

"This is your opportunity to vote for me as leader and choose the best list that will actualize your values in the next government. This is my promise to you: We will be part of the government and actualize your values," Galon said.



