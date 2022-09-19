The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
What is the dirtiest place on an airplane? You will be surprised

Watch what part of the plane one flight attendant explains is the most dirty and you will want to stay away from.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 15:19
Illustrative image of an airplane. (photo credit: PXHERE)
Illustrative image of an airplane.
(photo credit: PXHERE)

What is the dirtiest place on an airplane?

According to flight attendant Brenda Orelus, the dirties place on an airplane is not the lavatory or the tray tables. It is the seat-back pockets. 

IN a video that Orelus posted on TikTok she revealed to her more than 100,000 followers that the pockets are full of germs and are almost never cleaned. 

“Did you know seat-back pockets are the dirtiest surface on the aircraft?” she says in her video. “They’re dirtier than the lavatories, they’re dirtier than the seat cushions and they’re dirtier than the tray tables.”

“Unless somebody vomits or there’s something ooey, gooey and pus coming out of there, it doesn’t get cleaned,” she added.

@flightbae.b Want to know the dirtiest surface on aircrafts? #dailytraveltips #airporttiktok #travelhacks #traveltiktok #flightbae #traveltok #flightattendant #flightattendantstories #cabincrewstories ♬ original sound - Flight Bae B!

Another flight attendant recently revealed that the lavatories are extremely infectious and people should refrain from brushing their teeth inside them. Based on his years of experience, the professional shared how often surfaces should be cleaned and why you should never brush your teeth in the sink.

An airplane flies out of Beirut’s International Airport. (credit: REUTERS)An airplane flies out of Beirut’s International Airport. (credit: REUTERS)

In the disclosure, the former cabin crew member said: "An important part of the aviation industry is 'circulation'. This means that in some cases, proper cleaning of the toilet cabin is not always possible due to delays and priorities. Many times the toilet is not cleaned between flights."

He further explained that "even after the meal on the flight, do not brush your teeth in the air cabin. The water on the plane all comes from the same tank and is not filtered at all. If you have to - brush with a bottle of mineral water. However, using your toothbrush in the lavatories can also cause you problems."



