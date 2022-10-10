This is why you shouldn't bring strippers to a nursing home

Activities in nursing homes usually consist of games like bingo, but in Colombia, things were a little different. According to reports, a woman "suffered a heart attack after a crazy party was held at the nursing home where she lives."

Elderly people living in the "Ona Manu Amiga Foundation" nursing home in El Prado, Cartagena, Colombia, participated in a party that included a number of male and female dancers dressed in revealing costumes. However, things got too heated, when it seemed that one of the people in a nursing home had a heart attack in the middle of the party while three men danced around her.

The event was recorded and the photos were spread on social media.

After causing an uproar on the internet, the organizers apologized and said that they were shocked at what they heard and "did not expect this to happen." They also said to have pure intentions and "not to cause suffering to anyone."

One user wrote on social media: "The organizer should be sued for the lack of consideration for the condition of the elderly, and for not thinking about the dangers involved in producing this type of party."

All the necessary approvals were received

The organizers later told the paper El Universal that the party "wasn't organized before receiving all the necessary approvals. Nothing was done against anyone's will," and that the event was produced in good faith.