Israeli passenger sets toilet on fire during El Al flight to Bangkok

An Israeli passenger caused a fire in the toilet cabin during an El Al flight to Bangkok on Friday, according to Ynet.

The incident took place on a flight that took off last night from Tel Aviv, after a passenger who probably wanted to smoke without being detected threw a cigarette butt into the trash can in the toilet compartment - but the cigarette ignited the toilet paper inside, which caused both the trash can and the toilet to catch fire.

"A passenger on a flight to Bangkok was caught smoking in the plane's bathroom, and there was a fear of a fire breaking out in the cabin. The air crew and the captains took care of the incident immediately and with caution by using the dedicated fire extinguishers," El Al said in a statement.

The smoke sensors in the cockpit of the Boeing 777 activated, alerting the crew of smoke in the lavatory cabin. Immediately upon receiving the alert flight attendants approached the lavatory cabin, extinguishing the fire using emergency fire extinguishers, bringing the incident under control before more damaged could be caused.

The plane that was mid-flight at the time of the incident continued on it's path as planned until it landed in Bangkok despite the fire.

Flight continues despite toilet fire

"The passenger was warned and the issue was passed on for further examination by our legal department," El Al said.

After the fire was extinguished, an assessment of the situation was conducted, and it was determined that there was no danger to the plane. El Al decided not to involve the police in Thailand, but the company will take legal action against the man.

Smoking is strictly forbidden on airplanes in order to try to prevent incidents like this one.