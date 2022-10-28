The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post OMG

Israeli passenger sets toilet on fire during El Al flight to Bangkok

The plane was mid-flight at the time of the incident and continued on it's path as planned until it landed in Bangkok despite the fire.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 28, 2022 15:40
An El Al plane, diverted to Liege, Belgium following the Brussels Airport attack in 2016. (photo credit: ROBERT HERSOWITZ)
An El Al plane, diverted to Liege, Belgium following the Brussels Airport attack in 2016.
(photo credit: ROBERT HERSOWITZ)

An Israeli passenger caused a fire in the toilet cabin during an El Al flight to Bangkok on Friday, according to Ynet.

The incident took place on a flight that took off last night from Tel Aviv, after a passenger who probably wanted to smoke without being detected threw a cigarette butt into the trash can in the toilet compartment - but the cigarette ignited the toilet paper inside, which caused both the trash can and the toilet to catch fire.

"A passenger on a flight to Bangkok was caught smoking in the plane's bathroom, and there was a fear of a fire breaking out in the cabin. The air crew and the captains took care of the incident immediately and with caution by using the dedicated fire extinguishers," El Al said in a statement.

The smoke sensors in the cockpit of the Boeing 777 activated, alerting the crew of smoke in the lavatory cabin. Immediately upon receiving the alert flight attendants approached the lavatory cabin, extinguishing the fire using emergency fire extinguishers, bringing the incident under control before more damaged could be caused.

The plane that was mid-flight at the time of the incident continued on it's path as planned until it landed in Bangkok despite the fire.

Flight continues despite toilet fire

"The passenger was warned and the issue was passed on for further examination by our legal department," El Al said.

"The flight continued as scheduled and landed safely at the airport in Bangkok. The passenger was warned and the issue was passed on for further examination in our legal department,"

EL Al statement

After the fire was extinguished, an assessment of the situation was conducted, and it was determined that there was no danger to the plane. El Al decided not to involve the police in Thailand, but the company will take legal action against the man.

Smoking is strictly forbidden on airplanes in order to try to prevent incidents like this one.



Tags El Al Thailand fire Plane toilet flights
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
5

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by