The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

How did a mobile phone appear in a 1928 Charlie Chaplin film?

The Circus, like all films from its era, is black-and-white as well as silent. 

By WALLA! TECH
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2022 09:51
LEFT: Movie poster for the 1928 Charlie Chaplin film "The Circus" RIGHT: Charlie Chaplin (photo credit: FLICKR, Wikimedia Commons)
LEFT: Movie poster for the 1928 Charlie Chaplin film "The Circus" RIGHT: Charlie Chaplin
(photo credit: FLICKR, Wikimedia Commons)

Sharp-eyed cinema lovers with a penchant for conspiracy claimed to have found proof of time travel after seeing a woman apparently using a cell phone in the 1928 Charlie Chaplin film The Circus.

The Circus, like all films from its era, is a silent film, shot in black and white.

During the scene in question, a woman in a black hat and white gloves walks across the background while evidently talking into a handheld device. 

Obviously, mobile phones did not gain widespread traction until the late 1980s - almost 50 years after The Circus was released. 

What is she really holding?

Grainy film footage of the Charlie Chaplin film ''The Circus'' shows what appears to be a woman talking on a cell phone, leading people to wonder if time travel is real after all. (credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)Grainy film footage of the Charlie Chaplin film ''The Circus'' shows what appears to be a woman talking on a cell phone, leading people to wonder if time travel is real after all. (credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)

Not all who watched the film agreed that it was evidence of time travel. Some claimed that the woman was simply trying to avoid sunlight, while others posited that she was covering her ear. 

However, the New York-based publication Daily News posited an even simpler explanation in a 2010 article, writing that "the simple explanation is that the woman uses a hearing aid."

This would indeed be in keeping with the times; the first electric hearing aid - the akouphone- was invented in the late 19th century, and the portable version- the Acousticon- was on the market by 1905. 

So, while conspiracy theories about time travel are far more entertaining and may continue to spread, it is far more likely that the woman in question was simply hard of hearing.



Tags cinema film technology movie Charlie Chaplin conspiracy theories cellphone
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by