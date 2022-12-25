The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

‘Other voices’ documentary explores shared humanity in Gaza and Sderot

The film, shot during the latter years of the Trump administration, follows several Israelis from Sderot, and Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, who develop meaningful relationships with each other.

By MAYA ZANGER-NADIS
Published: DECEMBER 25, 2022 02:27
NATAN GALKOWICZ discusses his experience losing his daughter to a Qassam rocket attack. (photo credit: OTHER VOICES)
NATAN GALKOWICZ discusses his experience losing his daughter to a Qassam rocket attack.
(photo credit: OTHER VOICES)

Hope can be hard to come by these days, especially regarding Israeli-Palestinian relations. But the new documentary Other Voices does give a glimpse of hope that things could change.

The film, shot during the latter years of the Trump administration, follows several Israelis from Sderot, and Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, who develop meaningful relationships with each other. Sderot is 1 km. from the Gaza border and has been hit by thousands of rockets in the past 20 years. When under fire, residents have 15 seconds to reach a bomb shelter. 

Gaza has also been ravaged by retaliatory strikes from Israel and from their own oppressive Hamas-led government. 

The film’s director, Ose Oyamendan, was born and raised in Nigeria. He had a diverse group of friends that broke apart in adolescence because the Arabs and Jews refused to associate. In what he recalls as a subconscious effort to bring his friends together, Oyamendan wrote a short story while he was in film school about two boys, one from west Jerusalem and the other from east Jerusalem, who united in the city for a day playing soccer.

Oyamendan was in Haiti in 2010 during the aftermath of the catastrophic 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck the nation. There, in the one hotel with electricity, he was approached by members of an Israeli NGO who asked to use his computer to send messages home. He showed them his story in an effort to enhance geographical accuracy. In turn, they told him about Gaza and Sderot, two regions separated by a wall, with friends forced to spend life apart on each side.

RONI KEIDAR and Maha Mehanna together in the US. (credit: OTHER VOICES) RONI KEIDAR and Maha Mehanna together in the US. (credit: OTHER VOICES)

He was hooked and felt moved to make a film about the contentious region. The rest is history. 

OTHER VOICES opens with a red alert countdown and Israelis running for shelter, followed by a young Palestinian girl describing how Israeli soldiers burst into her home and shot at her and her family relentlessly, causing her severe permanent brain damage and killing more than two dozen members of her family.

Roni and Ahmed are the first set of people we are introduced to, seen communicating over the phone from opposite sides of the border during protests in Gaza.

Ahmed does a lot of community organizing in Gaza, speaking to groups and helping them to connect with Israelis like Roni, and bolstering their faith in peace and the possibility of coexistence. We see him speaking with his mother, who does not fully support his work with the Israelis. She admits that “some of them are good” and that “among them are Jews who follow the customs of Islam.” But she maintains that “without a doubt, Israel is our enemy and until Judgment Day.”

Over the course of the film, viewers get to know Roni Keidar very well. She made aliyah as a child with her family from England. She went back to the UK as a teenager, then returned to Israel, married and settled down. She and her husband lived in the northern Sinai region until 1982, when they were compelled to move following the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt.

“We must make [peace] work,” explained Roni, a grandmother of 13. “Otherwise, what did we leave [our home] for?” Like Ahmed’s family, not everyone in Roni’s family is on board with her efforts toward peace.

The film also profiles Natan Galkowicz, whose daughter (a close friend of Roni’s daughter) was killed by a Qassam rocket three weeks before her wedding. Rather than harbor resentment, Natan traveled throughout the country, speaking about his daughter and his experience of losing her. He also opened a Brazilian restaurant in her name, in honor of her love of his home cooking.

Finally, we meet Maha Mehanna, one of the few Gazans allowed into Israel once or twice a year to accompany her nephew for hospital visits. She and Roni are dear friends, and viewers feel the warmth of their friendship. At the end of the documentary, the pair travels to the US to speak at a J Street conference about the situation in Gaza and Sderot.

The process of making Other Voices was not easy from a logistical perspective. Oyamendan had difficulty crossing back and forth over the Gaza border. He had to have two camera crews, one on each side of the wall. Interviews were often cut short by rocket sirens, which forced both the interviewee and the camera crew to rush into bomb shelters. But he was committed to telling the story and he did a beautiful job.

The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.



Tags Gaza Sderot film sderot israel gaza strip documentary Israelis Palestinian Gaza-Israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
5

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by