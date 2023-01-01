Gas prices too high? One Israeli couple is getting a divorce as a result

A couple from Israel's north has found that their love has run out of gas, leading them to get a divorce at the pump.

The couple, who live in a luxurious house in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Israel, usually lead a routine lifestyle alongside their three children. They did not dream that they would fall into such a deep crisis between them.

The woman, through lawyers Sharin and Gadli Solan, claims that her husband began to bully her in the last two years in a "stingy" manner.

"Although our incomes from the two businesses we own are huge, and my husband's business prospered while the entire State of Israel was suffering since the coronavirus broke out, the situation between us is only getting worse," she said.

What were the signs making her think he was becoming unreasonably stingy?

According to her, already about a year ago her husband prevented her from giving their children pocket money to be used after the school day.

File photo: Divorce. (credit: REUTERS)

"I just wanted to give them NIS 25 to buy a sandwich or candy during the lunch break or at the end of the school day," she argued.

According to her, this continued with an incessant rummaging through her credit card charges followed by a rude trick by her husband, who chose to hide her credit card, claiming that it was "lost," and to supposedly find it two weeks later.

The most extreme point, according to her, was when he bought her a public transportation card intended for travel with NIS 100 charged onto it. He then instructed her to stop using her car.

She said he then explained to her that gas had become more expensive and that using public transportation would help them get through the difficult period and save on bills, parking and more.

"When I explained to him that he was starting to show signs of a person who had gone mad - since I park my car in a regulated parking lot at work and I never even received a parking ticket, he began to scold me," she said.

What was her response to this behavior?

As a response, the woman decided to fly with her friend to France and only let her husband know when she was already in Paris.

"He lost control and changed the locks on the house," she said. "At this stage, the relationship deteriorated completely."

According to her lawyers, she is obliged to go with her husband to settle the dispute. However, if the gaps cannot be bridged, the divorce procedure may be launched.

This is a complex procedure since this is a particularly wealthy family that has assets worth tens of millions of shekels.