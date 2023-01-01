The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

Gas prices too high? One Israeli couple is getting a divorce as a result

If you thought that the price increase only affects the pocket, think again.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JANUARY 1, 2023 15:22
A BUS STOPS outside the Central Bus Station in Jerusalem. The age of passengers allowed to ride for free should be lowered to 70, says the writer. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A BUS STOPS outside the Central Bus Station in Jerusalem. The age of passengers allowed to ride for free should be lowered to 70, says the writer.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

A couple from Israel's north has found that their love has run out of gas, leading them to get a divorce at the pump.

The couple, who live in a luxurious house in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Israel, usually lead a routine lifestyle alongside their three children. They did not dream that they would fall into such a deep crisis between them.

The woman, through lawyers Sharin and Gadli Solan, claims that her husband began to bully her in the last two years in a "stingy" manner. 

"Although our incomes from the two businesses we own are huge, and my husband's business prospered while the entire State of Israel was suffering since the coronavirus broke out, the situation between us is only getting worse," she said.

What were the signs making her think he was becoming unreasonably stingy?

According to her, already about a year ago her husband prevented her from giving their children pocket money to be used after the school day.

File photo: Divorce. (credit: REUTERS)File photo: Divorce. (credit: REUTERS)

"I just wanted to give them NIS 25 to buy a sandwich or candy during the lunch break or at the end of the school day," she argued. 

According to her, this continued with an incessant rummaging through her credit card charges followed by a rude trick by her husband, who chose to hide her credit card, claiming that it was "lost," and to supposedly find it two weeks later.

The most extreme point, according to her, was when he bought her a public transportation card intended for travel with NIS 100 charged onto it. He then instructed her to stop using her car.

She said he then explained to her that gas had become more expensive and that using public transportation would help them get through the difficult period and save on bills, parking and more.

"When I explained to him that he was starting to show signs of a person who had gone mad - since I park my car in a regulated parking lot at work and I never even received a parking ticket, he began to scold me," she said.

"When I explained to him that he was starting to show signs of a person who had gone mad - since I park my car in a regulated parking lot at work and I never even received a parking ticket, he began to scold me."

What was her response to this behavior?

As a response, the woman decided to fly with her friend to France and only let her husband know when she was already in Paris. 

"He lost control and changed the locks on the house," she said. "At this stage, the relationship deteriorated completely."

According to her lawyers, she is obliged to go with her husband to settle the dispute. However, if the gaps cannot be bridged, the divorce procedure may be launched. 

This is a complex procedure since this is a particularly wealthy family that has assets worth tens of millions of shekels.



Tags finance divorce bus public transportation Credit Card
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Two Russian nationals, including Putin critic, found dead in hotel in India

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by