In his day job, Oren Kaniel is CEO and co-founder of the successful Israeli marketing analytics start-up AppsFlyer.

Founded in 2011 by current CEO Oren Kaniel and CTO Reshef Mann, AppsFlyer offers a range of measurement and analytics software solutions to marketers, naming brands like eBay, Nike and HBO among over 12,000 customers.

In 2020, it joined the unicorn club and passed the valuation of $1 billion, climbing to over $2 billion a year later.

This week, Kaniel made headlines for a different reason. His wife Lisa gave birth to their fourth child and Kaniel took paternity leave. As sometimes happens when fathers of newborns are home, they begin to move around furniture and drill in walls.

Kaniel was doing exactly that the other day when he was drilling into the wall as three of his children watched. You can watch what happened here:

So far it’s been a productive paternity leave pic.twitter.com/4StriTY9fX — Oren Kaniel (@okaniel) January 9, 2023

AppsFlyer's platform is known as a leader in the field of mobile attribution, enabling brands to attribute app installations and engagement to specific marketing campaigns. The Herzliya-headquartered company enables marketers to track user journeys along over 5,000 technology partners, including Facebook, Google, Apple Search Ads and Twitter.