Heinz tries to find marooned sailor who survived on only ketchup, spices

Sailor Elvis Francois survived on nothing but ketchup and spices while he was marooned in the Caribbean Sea for 24 days.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 04:17
Packets of Heinz ketchup are shown in this photo illustration taken April 7, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/ILLUSTRATION)
Packets of Heinz ketchup are shown in this photo illustration taken April 7, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/ILLUSTRATION)

American food company Heinz is trying to find a man who survived on nothing but ketchup, spices and rainwater while stranded at sea for nearly a month.

The company posted on its Instagram last week asking its followers to help track down the survivor - sailor Elvis Francois from Dominica - so it can celebrate his return and help him purchase a new boat.

"To whoever finds this message, we need your help tracking down an amazing man with an amazing story. You may remember Elvis Francois as the brave sailor who survived on nothing but ketchup and spices while adrift at sea for 24 days," the post read. "Well, Heinz wants to celebrate his safe return home and help him buy a new boat… but we can’t seem to find him."

How Francois became lost at sea

Francois was marooned in the Caribbean Sea for 24 days after a powerful current swept his boat out to sea - until a plane spotted him and his boat, on which he had written "help," according to CBS News. He was then rescued by a container ship.

Heinz tomato Ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California, US, January 10, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)Heinz tomato Ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California, US, January 10, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE)

The Columbian Navy posted a video on Twitter saying it had helped rescue Francois and posted photos of him receiving medical treatment.

Heinz said that it had reached out to both the government of Dominica and the Columbian Navy but it had not yet been able to locate Francois.



