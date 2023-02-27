At this stage, there have been several miracle stories of survivors who managed to be rescued from the rubble that the devastating earthquakes left behind in Turkey and Syria. However, a man coming to life at his own funeral is a one-of-a-kind situation.

Ahmad Al-Magribi was recited from under the ruins of a building that collapsed in the town of Atrib in Syria. Paramedics found him unresponsive and transferred his body to the morgue. He stayed there for two days until his family members were able to come to identify him.

According to local media, a few hours after he was identified by his family, Al-Magribi's body was placed in a body bag and moved to the local cemetery. However, as the funeral procession was about to begin, it became clear that the "body" to be buried was alive and well.

What do you do when your loved one comes back to life?

His family and friends who were present at the funeral rushed him back to the hospital, where he is now recovering. Local media have speculated that it may have been a case of a man whose heart stopped beating and started gain later on, but the reason for his "death" was not clarified.

A view of a street damaged by the earthquake, in the rebel-held town of Harem, in Idlib governorate, Syria, February 14, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EMILIE MADI)

The earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria - one of the worst natural disasters in modern history- killed close to 50,000 people and injured more than 100,000.