Russian mother hires hitman to murder daughter for inheritance money

A 67-year-old woman from the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk has been accused of ordering the murder of her 48-year-old daughter in order to inherit an apartment she owns. According to investigators, the mother shared her intentions with an acquaintance, who told her that he knew a hit man she could employ.

On April 19, 2023, a meeting was arranged between the woman and a local man in a park in the city center, where they discussed the details of the murder. The woman reportedly promised to pay him 80,000 rubles (about NIS 3,740) when he brought sufficient evidence of the murder of her house.

Hitman secretly worked with police

Instead of fulfilling his part in the deal, the man contacted the local police and told them about the woman's intentions. In order to collect the evidence necessary for the conviction, the investigators asked him to continue playing the role of hired killer and even helped him stage the murder. In addition, they informed the daughter - who was set to be the victim of the murder - of her mother's intention and asked her to provide a personal item with which they could fabricate proof that she was murdered.

The city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. (credit: REUTERS)

On May 3rd, the "hired killer," who operated under the supervision of police investigators, informed the mother that he had fulfilled his side of the agreement between them and murdered her daughter by stabbing her with a knife. As proof, he gave her a handbag, which the daughter provided to the investigators.

On the same day, she transferred the 80,000 rubles to his bank account. After collecting all the necessary evidence, the police arrested the mother. She is now charged with committing a crime under a section of Russian law that prohibits organizing a murder for hire.