The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

US woman hides 1.5 kg of cocaine in 'pregnant' belly

When police began to grow suspicious of the woman's claims, she tried to run and escape, cocaine spilling out her fake rubber stomach.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 17, 2023 19:05
A line of cocaine is seen being snorted through a rolled up dollar. (photo credit: DANIEL FOSTER/FLICKR)
A line of cocaine is seen being snorted through a rolled up dollar.
(photo credit: DANIEL FOSTER/FLICKR)

A South Carolina woman claiming to be pregnant turned out to be hiding over a kilogram of cocaine inside a fake rubber stomach, local police reported.

The woman, identified as Cemeka Mitchem was in a car on Interstate 85 in South Carolina when she and the car's driver Anthony Miller were pulled over in a proactive traffic stop.

Speaking to ABC News, police officer Shale Remien said Miller was driving erratically, weaving through lanes and nearly crashing into a truck.

The police officers started to become suspicious when the two would-be drug traffickers were giving contradictory information regarding Mitchem's due date. Upon realizing the ruse was not working, the supposedly pregnant woman attempted to make a quick getaway, with drugs now spilling out of her stomach, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

Police also found an unspecified amount of marijuana in their car, ABC News reported.

Illustrative image of a pregnant belly. (credit: PIXABAY) Illustrative image of a pregnant belly. (credit: PIXABAY)

Unique drug trafficking tactics

Drug traffickers have used a number of unorthodox methods to attempt to conceal their illicit merchandise. 

In February 2023, Israeli customs agents managed to thwart an attempt at smuggling 150,000 illegal male sexual performance-enhancing drugs hidden in pickle barrels.

In January, Israel Police caught an attempt by four young Israeli girls to smuggle millions of shekels worth of ketamine and cocaine hidden within shampoo bottles and health food and supplement packages.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.



Tags drugs crime pregnant Smuggling Cocaine South Carolina
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
5

Iron Dome ready for deployment in Ukraine, says US general

The Iron Dome air defense missile systems is seen during operational trials conducted following the conclusion Operation Shield and Arrow on May 14, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by