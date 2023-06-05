The following viral riddle was posted on social media and challenged viewers to count all the triangles they see in the picture and arrive at the exact amount. The challenge is not easy at all, since it's made to be confusing and complicated.

In the picture in front of you, two stars of David are connected to each other. Try to count how many triangles there are in total in the drawing.

Most viewers were unable to determine the exact number. Do you think you can do it? The answer will be waiting for you at the bottom of the article.

Can you uncover the mystery amount of triangles?

Did you manage to calculate how many triangles there are in the puzzle? Even if not, no big deal. The answer is before you.

There are a total of 18 triangles in the drawing.