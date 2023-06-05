The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Only geniuses will answer correctly: how many triangles are there in this picture?

Follow the instructions, and see if you can manage to find the correct answer.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 06:02
How many triangles are in this drawing? (photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)
How many triangles are in this drawing?
(photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

The following viral riddle was posted on social media and challenged viewers to count all the triangles they see in the picture and arrive at the exact amount. The challenge is not easy at all, since it's made to be confusing and complicated.

In the picture in front of you, two stars of David are connected to each other. Try to count how many triangles there are in total in the drawing.

Most viewers were unable to determine the exact number. Do you think you can do it? The answer will be waiting for you at the bottom of the article.

@selfdevelopment71 How triangles are there #BRAINTEASER #BRAINTEASE #braintest2 #braintests #braintest #iqtest #brain #braingames ♬ оригинальный звук - Dednahype

Can you uncover the mystery amount of triangles?

Did you manage to calculate how many triangles there are in the puzzle? Even if not, no big deal. The answer is before you.

There are a total of 18 triangles in the drawing.

How many triangles are there in this drawing? (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK) How many triangles are there in this drawing? (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)


Tags star of david puzzle Brain Games
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by