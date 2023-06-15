The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

The TikTok travel hack that will save you money on your next flight

One woman shared that the hack, which saved her a lot of money, cost her only $14 USD.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 01:36
Sunbathers visit the Mediterranean Sea at Dor Beach, northern Israel August 28, 2018. Picture taken August 28, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Sunbathers visit the Mediterranean Sea at Dor Beach, northern Israel August 28, 2018. Picture taken August 28, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Vacations can already be a big expense, and the cost of luggage can really add to the cost of things. To get around the costs, a number of online influencers are sharing how they manage to travel with their personal items without paying the added luggage fees.

The cost of oversized baggage on a flight with El Al, to Europe or across the Middle East, is $100 USD (approximately 361.465 NIS) if the airline is given less than 3 hours notice, according to the El Al website. For a flight to North America, the site says that the fee is $200 USD.

Travel hacks to save money

Peter Barnett, who is based in the United States, took to TikTok to share his money-saving hack. Barnett, an assistant to a film director, shared how he takes his multi-pocketed fishing jacket on flights with him.

“I just carry it on, ‘this is my jacket.’ They don’t know what’s in there,” Barnett told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). “It allows me to have really cheap vacations.” One aboard, he simply stores the jacket in an overhead compartment.

Chelsea Dickens, who dispenses her travel tips on the website cheapholidayexpert, shared that she removes the memory foam from her travel pillow and fills it with her clothing. She also used Barnett’s fishing jacket hack, having ordered the jacket specifically for the trip.  

Illustrative image of a person on a beach. (credit: PIXABAY) Illustrative image of a person on a beach. (credit: PIXABAY)

Dickens shared with WSJ that the jacket only cost her $14.

How widely used is the hack?

“I see it all the time,” Patrick Berry, the president and CEO of Fly Fishers International told the WSJ. “Almost all the vests have huge back pockets; it’s amazing what you can put in there.”

“No self-respecting fly-fisherman or woman wants to get caught by their friends wearing a fly-fishing vest in a public space where there’s no fish to be caught, you would look like a giant dork.”

“What are you going to do with a box of flies and your emergency compass in O’Hare?” he added. “Nothing.”

Julie Waters, who shared her experience trying the fishing jacket hack, said that “The clothes on your lower back made it kind of hard to sit, you couldn’t lean all the way back—there is this puffy thing.” 

Despite her discomfort, she was able to travel with the airlines without any fuss.

“No one batted an eye, but a friend did make a comment that someone could have thought you were some kind of crazy Unabomber-type person so that would be the biggest downside,” she explained. “What I really want to try is the pillowcase one, where instead of a pillow it’s full of clothes.”



Tags El Al travel vacation hack TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by