These countries are most likely to survive nuclear war, asteroid impact

When it comes to the threat of a nuclear war, an asteroid impact, or even a volcanic eruption, some countries are better equipped to survive and rebuild after such disasters. A recent study has identified the top countries that offer the highest chances of survival. Let's explore the findings and discover the best places to seek refuge in times of crisis.

Catastrophe survival rankings: Australia and New Zealand lead the way.

According to a study published in the journal Risk Analysis, Australia has the highest chance of surviving, closely followed by its neighbor, New Zealand. These nations have been found to be best suited for enduring the aftermath of catastrophic events like nuclear war, the eruption of a super volcano, or asteroid impacts.

What you need for post-apocalyptic survival: Food production, energy, and more

The researchers behind this study compared 38 different island nations based on 13 key factors that predict post-apocalyptic survival. These factors included food production, energy self-sufficiency, manufacturing capabilities, and the resilience of local climate after the disaster. Australia and New Zealand excelled in these areas, securing their spots at the top of the survival rankings.

Australia's advantages and challenges:

Australia's robust infrastructure, abundant energy reserves, strong defense budget, and substantial food supply buffer played pivotal roles in its high ranking. The country has the capacity to feed a significantly large population even in the face of dire circumstances. However, its close military ties with Britain and the US also make it a potential target in a nuclear war.

New Zealand's unique strengths:

New Zealand, on the other hand, has several advantages that contribute to its survival potential. Its long-standing status of having zero nuclear weapons ensures its safety in the event of nuclear war. Additionally, New Zealand's proximity to the ocean protects it from drastic temperature drops caused by a prolonged periods of darkness. The nation boasts a highly efficient food export economy, ensuring an ample food supply for its citizens, even in worst-case scenarios.

Despite New Zealand's abundant food resources and strong social cohesion, the study raises concerns about its reliance on trade. In the event of a global trade shutdown, the nation's social stability could be compromised. Other island nations face similar challenges, as the collapse of industries and social cohesion could put their resilience into question.

Superpowers like China, Russia, and the US may experience significant drops in food production during a nuclear winter, necessitating the adoption of new agricultural technologies.

While no country can be fully prepared for the devastation caused by a nuclear war or asteroid impact, the study highlights Australia and New Zealand as the most favorable destinations for survival and rebuilding. These nations possess the necessary resources, infrastructure, and agricultural capabilities to sustain their populations even in the harshest conditions. However, it is essential to stay vigilant and address potential vulnerabilities to ensure a brighter future for humanity, regardless of the challenges we may face.