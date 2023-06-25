The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Did you know these 5 surprising facts about coffee?

Discover the hidden benefits and origins of your favorite hot drink.

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 15:53
Coffee (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Coffee
(photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Coffee is an essential part of many people's daily routine, providing a much-needed boost of energy and comforting warmth. However, there are fascinating facts about coffee that you may not be aware of.

In this article, we will unveil five surprising truths about coffee, shedding light on its potential health benefits and its unexpected origins. Prepare to be amazed by what you didn't know about your beloved cup of joe.

Reducing the risk of heart disease

Contrary to popular belief, moderate coffee consumption may actually decrease the likelihood of heart disease by a staggering 45%. While excessive caffeine intake is discouraged, recent studies have shown that coffee, in moderation, exhibits antioxidant properties that can protect the body against cardiovascular conditions.

The World Health Organization has even clarified that coffee itself is not carcinogenic, debunking previous concerns.

Coffee with milk (credit: INGIMAGE) Coffee with milk (credit: INGIMAGE)

Health benefits and limitations

Although caffeine can temporarily elevate blood pressure and cause constipation, consuming up to six cups of coffee per day is generally considered safe.

However, it is important to note that spacing out coffee intake throughout the day is recommended. On average, men consume approximately 1.7 cups of coffee daily, while women typically consume around 1.5 cups.

Coffee's pest repellent properties

Unbeknownst to many, coffee possesses natural repellent properties that deter insects like ants and snails. Simply sprinkling ground coffee in problematic areas can help keep these unwanted guests at bay.

It's a natural and effective solution that coffee lovers can appreciate.



Tags healthy eating health energy coffee
