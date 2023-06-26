The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
UFO hunter claims: 'I have definite evidence that we are not alone'

A British man believes that new images of a flying alien object are among the growing evidence that "we are not alone". He spotted the UFO in the clouds, pulled out his camera to record.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 01:17

Updated: JUNE 26, 2023 01:27
Extraterrestrials may not be so foreign. (photo credit: Walla)
Extraterrestrials may not be so foreign.
(photo credit: Walla)

In recent months, there has been a lot of speculation regarding UFOs - especially after the Chinese spy balloons that were first thought by some people to be alien spy tools were revealed. Now, a man from England claimed to have found proof that aliens are visiting our planet.

John Mooner took photos of a suspicious unidentified object hovering over a rural area in Devon, England on Monday, which he claims is an "alien spaceship." He explained to The Mirror, "A flash of light caught my eye and within a second, something with a metallic appearance was revealed through the clouds." Mooner revealed that the strange object had a "bright field of light around it", and that he was able to quickly capture several images with his Nikon P900 camera.

"I was completely shocked by what I saw," the man continued. "It was undoubtedly a spacecraft with two black rectangular windows in the dome part of the vessel, in addition to four black openings in the lower part." On closer inspection, the suspicious object - which Mooner claims was traveling through the clouds at a speed of 1,600 km/h - can vaguely resemble a spaceship from Hollywood science fiction movies.

"I was so excited and continued to monitor the area in the hope that I would see the vessel again," he said. According to the man, this sighting is "certain evidence" that aliens visit our planet routinely. "It's absolutely real. The alien presence is real, we're not alone," he claimed.

Incidents of life extraterrestrial life

This is not the first so-called "proof" that extraterrestrials are visiting the Earth. Photographs of suspected UFOs continue to flood the Internet from time to time. While some claim that aliens are "100% real," NASA officials stated a few weeks ago that of the 800 sightings captured over nearly three decades, only 2% to 5% were considered real. 



