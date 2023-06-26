The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Sperm donor who fathered 550 children keeps on going despite court order

A prolific sperm donor suspected of fathering over 500 children with more than 100 women persists in donating sperm worldwide, defying a court order to cease the practice.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 16:09
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Dutch musician Jonathan Jacob Meyer, known as a serial sperm donor, has children scattered across the globe. It is estimated that he has at least 80 offspring in Germany, 35 in Belgium, four in Argentina, two in Australia, and over 375 in the Netherlands. The Hague Civil Court has ruled against Meyer, prohibiting him from donating sperm at any fertility clinic globally. Violating this order would result in an £85,000 fine. However, reports suggest that Meyer is continuing to donate sperm despite the court's decision, as disclosed by the Daily Mail.

Jacob Meyer father of 550 children (credit: FACEBOOK) Jacob Meyer father of 550 children (credit: FACEBOOK)

Growing concerns and legal actions

Teys van der Meer, the chairman of the DonorKind Foundation, has revealed that Meyer has fathered a minimum of 550 children through his involvement with 13 fertility clinics worldwide. Additionally, Meyer had been independently offering donations through social media platforms, reaching out to women seeking to conceive. The chairman expressed concern over the lack of government action, stating, "We are taking action against this man because the national government is not doing anything. It has a global reach through the Internet and does business with major international sperm banks."

Numerous women who have given birth to children resembling Meyer have joined an online support group. The group, called Donorkind 102 JJM, aims to prevent future complications, including accidental incest and romantic involvement among their children. Over 150 mothers have already become part of this Facebook community seeking guidance and support.

Personal motivations and controversies

Van der Meer, who himself became the father of 18 children through sperm donation, strongly criticized Meyer's actions, calling them irresponsible. He fears that Meyer's desire to set a record may lead him to father 1,000 children. In response, Meyer stated that he now only donates sperm to women who have already borne his child and wish to conceive again.

Recently, Meyer assisted a Dutch woman in conceiving a child, and he plans to visit mothers of some of his children in Serbia and Italy this week. Karius, a sperm bank, sold Meyer's sperm samples for £1,100 each, although Meyer claims to offer his donations for free. When questioned about his motivations, Meyer expressed his desire to start his own family and bring five children into the world, stating, "I want to do something meaningful with my life."



