6.8 magnitude earthquake, tsunami threaten Istanbul, expert warns

A Japanese seismologist warned of the potential of devastating earthquakes and tsunamis, which could hit Istanbul in Turkey.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 16:06
A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

A seismological expert has raised fears about the likelihood of a powerful earthquake and subsequent tsunami hitting Istanbul, Turkey.

With recent devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, experts have been analyzing the potential for future seismic events. Yoshinori Moriwaki, a Japanese seismologist, has issued a warning regarding the imminent danger faced by the city.

Earthquakes in Turkey: Fault lines and impending disaster

Moriwaki pointed out the presence of fault lines at the bottom of the Sea of Marmara, near Istanbul. He emphasized that these fault lines, located between Yalova and Silivri, are approximately 20 kilometers from Istanbul and are anticipated to rupture soon.

The seismologist predicted a magnitude 6.8 earthquake, with the possibility of even stronger tremors if multiple faults rupture simultaneously.

Moriwaki specifically highlighted that one fault passes directly beneath the stock exchange, while another runs beneath the city of Iznik. He further warned that seismic activity on the fault line between Inegol and the stock exchange is expected before a major earthquake occurs.

Remote view of Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Remote view of Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Drawing attention to the historical context, he noted that it has been 150 years since the last devastating earthquake in the region. Moreover, in Bandirma Bay area, several fault lines have remained inactive for over 250 years. Moriwaki stressed the importance of constructing new buildings and structures to withstand potential earthquakes.

This is not the first time Moriwaki has voiced concerns about Turkey's vulnerability to earthquakes. In 2018, he predicted that the region around the Sea of Marmara, including Istanbul, could experience a severe earthquake similar to the 1999 disaster that resulted in numerous deaths and remains one of Turkey's worst recorded catastrophes.



