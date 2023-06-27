The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Drinking coffee after meat may be bad for your health - expert

Learn why drinking coffee after a meat meal can be problematic, the drawbacks of iron supplements, and the benefits of incorporating black grapes into your diet.

By MAYA ROSEMAN/103FM VIA MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 18:02
(photo credit: FLASH90)
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Some foods shouldn't be eaten together in a meal for health reasons. While the separation between meat and milk is primarily observed from a halachic standpoint, it also holds significance from a health perspective.

However, the impact of combining coffee and meat is a topic addressed by Dr. Maya Roseman, a renowned Israeli nutritionist, on 103FM.

Roseman explained certain substances in coffee can hinder iron absorption even after eating iron-rich foods like. If you have normal blood iron levels, you don't need to worry about milk or caffeine hindering iron absorption. However, you do have to be concerned about what happens when you have coffee after already having had food with iron.

Do iron supplements have excessive amounts of iron?

The listener explained that her husband takes a 40 mg iron supplement. In response to this, Roseman expressed concern about the excessive amount of iron in supplements.

She stressed that our bodies are naturally designed to obtain iron from food, such as beef liver containing approximately 7 milligrams of iron. By contrast, iron supplements often contain much higher levels of iron, which makes it difficult for the body to absorb it efficiently.

An illustrative image of food supplements. (credit: INGIMAGE)An illustrative image of food supplements. (credit: INGIMAGE)

Roseman described some of the potential adverse effects of consuming excessive iron, including constipation and abdominal pain, and said that such high doses of iron are unnecessary. However, if he must take iron supplements, he should do so during his meal in order to avoid any discomfort from iron supplements on an empty stomach.

The woman asked if her husband should completely avoid eating beef. However, Roseman pointed out that beef offers more than just iron – it is a valuable source of protein, zinc, vitamin B12, and other essential nutrients. However, if the woman's husband prefers alternatives to beef, he can easily find these nutrients in various other foods. 

Switching gears, the woman asked Roseman about the benefits of eating black grapes. Roseman responded positively, explaining that black grapes' polyphenol content aids in preventing arterial calcification. However, diabetics should still be careful when eating them due to the high glycemic index of grapes.

Michal Kadosh/103FM contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Ukrainian forces advance after Wagner boss Prigozhin stops revolt

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group stand on a tank outside a local circus near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by