The future of food lies in Iceland, where a state-of-the-art facility cultivates spirulina algae – a super provider of protein, iron and essential fatty acids – to replace beef, according to researchers at Reichman University in Herzliya.

According to a new analysis led by Dr. Asaf Tzachor at the university’s School of Sustainability, for every kilogram of beef replaced with a kilogram of Spirulina, one can save nearly 100 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions, 340 square meters of land and 1,400 liters of water.

A new study led by Dr. Asaf Tzachor, in collaboration with a team of researchers from the Danish Technological Institute, the University of Iceland and Matis Iceland, analyzed a state-of-the-art biotechnology system that cultivates spirulina. The system was designed and operated by Vaxa Impact Nutrition and is located in the ON Power Geothermal Park in Iceland. The benefits from resource streams accessible through Hellisheidi power station include renewable electricity for illumination and power usage, hot and cold-water streams for thermal management, freshwater for cultivation, and carbon dioxide for biofixation.

Based on a lab analysis, the researchers found that the nutritional content of the spirulina produce is superior to beef in terms of proteins, essential fatty acids and iron and can serve as a healthy, safe and more sustainable meat substitute in daily diets.

Spirulina – often referred to as blue-green algae – is a type of cyanobacteria that is highly nutritious. Studies show that it can improve cholesterol and triglyceride levels, suppress oxidation, reduce blood pressure and lower fasting blood sugar levels. Evidence suggests that it also has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. It may help treat or manage conditions ranging from gum disease to depression, but more research is needed to confirm many of these uses.

Dr. Asaf Tzachor. (credit: GILAD KAVALERCHIK)

Spirulina thrives at a pH around 8.5 and above and a temperature around 30 °C. They are autotrophic, meaning that they are able to make their own food, and do not need a living energy or organic carbon source.

According to the Reichman study, for every kilogram of beef replaced with Icelandic spirulina, consumers will save some 1,400 liters of water, 340 square meters of fertile land and nearly 100 kilograms of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere. In addition, the algae may be consumed in different forms, including as wet biomass or in the form of paste, powder or pill. For example, one can use Icelandic spirulina powder as an ingredient in pasta, pancakes and pastries or drink an Icelandic spirulina shake.

The ecological footprint of meat

While the role of meat in human diets has been instrumental, its ecological footprint is considerable and detrimental. Raising beef cattle requires arable lands and feedstocks and emits greenhouse gases to the atmosphere contributing to climate change and global warming. One kilo of beef requires approximately 1,450 liters of water and 340 square meters of fertile land, and the production of one kilogram of beef results in the emission of about 100 kilograms of greenhouse gases. Unlike many other alternative protein sources, cultivating this food source removes greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and mitigates climate change

As the demand for animal-source proteins grow, so does the damage that livestock cause. As a response, humanity is searching for novel ways to ensure its nutritional security, including the supply of alternative protein sources, vitamins and essential minerals.

Algae, especially spirulina, are considered among the most effective food producers on earth and can be cultivated using different techniques. In this study, spirulina was cultivated in closed, controlled systems, using advanced photonic management methods (controlled exposure to desired wavelengths), entirely isolated from the harsh Icelandic environment.

This biotechnology system is exceptionally resilient to fluctuations in environmental and climatic conditions. It can be deployed in a modular fashion in different regions of the world.

“Nutritional security, climate change mitigation and climate change adaptation can go hand in hand,” Tzachor concluded. “All consumers must do is to adopt a bit of Icelandic spirulina into their meals and diets instead of beef. It’s healthier, safer and more sustainable. Whatever change we wish to see in the world should be manifested in our dietary choices.”