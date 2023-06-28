Can ChatGPT revolutionize music? One artist seeks answers

Can ChatGPT generate new music by itself, without the need for traditional methods?

In a recent viral social media post, musician Izhar Ashdot shared a video that left people amazed.

The footage showcases Ashdot's ability, with the assistance of an AI-powered chatbot called ChatGPT, to program a code that performs various actions related to music, including manipulating the tempo of a synthesizer-composed music piece.

"Will ChatGPT make us lazier musicians, or can it enable us to master new instruments and even new professions without investing years of study?," wrote Ashdot in the text attached to the video.

"My infatuation with ChatGPT continues as I explore its potential to program instruments for me and create a seamless musical experience despite my limited programming knowledge.

"Watch the video, but be prepared to be astounded!"