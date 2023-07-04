The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Bought a new phone? Here's how to easily transfer your WhatsApp history

Transferring your WhatsApp history is a necessary and quite annoying step when switching to a new smartphone. Now the process will become much simpler with the help of a new update.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 4, 2023 16:27
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The company updated its app over the weekend so that users who replace their smartphone with a new one with the same operating system (Android to Android, or iOS to iOS) will be able to transfer all their chats by connecting both devices to the same WiFi.

The company emphasized that the new method is more secure than using Google Drive or iCloud. It is still unclear when the feature will be available to all users worldwide, but it can be estimated that this will happen in the coming weeks.

Here's how to do it easily:

How to easily and safely transfer your WhatsApp history

Open the WhatsApp application on the old device

Then click on Settings > Chats > Chat transfer and now a QR code will appear on the screen - all you have to do is scan it with your new smartphone, and this way you can complete the process of transferring the history.



