Bought a new phone? Here's how to easily transfer your WhatsApp history

Transferring your WhatsApp history is a necessary and quite annoying step when switching to a new smartphone. Now, the process will become much easier and simpler, with the help of a new update that will let you use a QR code.

The company updated its app over the weekend so that users who replace their smartphone with a new one with the same operating system (Android to Android, or iOS to iOS) will be able to transfer all their chats by connecting both devices to the same WiFi.

The company emphasized that the new method is more secure than using Google Drive or iCloud. It is still unclear when the feature will be available to all users worldwide, but it can be estimated that this will happen in the coming weeks.

Now you can transfer your full chat history seamlessly, quickly and securely across the same operating systems without ever having to leave the app. Out today pic.twitter.com/UqNpyw8bCC — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 30, 2023

Here's how to do it easily:

How to easily and safely transfer your WhatsApp history

Open the WhatsApp application on the old device

Then click on Settings > Chats > Chat transfer and now a QR code will appear on the screen - all you have to do is scan it with your new smartphone, and this way you can complete the process of transferring the history.