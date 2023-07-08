IQ test for geniuses: what unusual shape is photographed?

The following viral image challenged tens of thousands of surfers to look closely at the image to find the unusual shape. It was recently published on social networks and gained many views. In the picture in front of you there are four green and curved shapes that are quite similar to each other to the point that it is almost impossible to tell them apart.

You have to look closely to notice the shape that is different from the rest. Will you be able to find out the answer? The solution is at the bottom of the article .

Which design is the odd one out? (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

Playing tricks on your brain

Did you manage to find out the answer? Try again, if you couldn't figure out what's unusual, we'll reveal the solution. If it took you more than two minutes, you are part of the majority who had trouble finding the answer.

Did you come up with a fitting solution? Even if not, no big deal. Well, the C shape is the exception. The answer is before you.