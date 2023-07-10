This Tiktok challenge killed four people in just a few months

At least four people, including an elderly man who had children, have died in recent months because they took part in a deadly new TikTok trend, authorities in Alabama said in a warning message.

Thrill-seekers have recorded themselves jumping off the back of speeding boats into a river or into the sea and suffered serious injuries, with some suffering serious neck injuries and drowning.

"In the last six months we had four drownings that could have been easily avoided. They did a TikTok challenge. This happens when a person on a boat that is traveling at high speed, jumps off the side of the boat, does not dive in, but first hops off the feet or simply leans into the water," the police representative said in a press release.

The trend known as 'boatjumping' has increased especially since the beginning of the year. The first victim died in February after plunging into the Coosa River with his wife and children watching from the boat.

People died after jumping from boats

"Unfortunately, his wife recorded his death," said the local police chief. Despite the tragic end, three others ignored the rescuers' warnings and succumbed to the same fate.

A Tiktok search for the phrase "#boatjumping" shows a feed of people of all ages documenting themselves during this dangerous experience.

"People, if caught on camera, they're more likely to do something stupid because they think it's sexy and they want to show off to their friends on social media," said local chief of the rescue unit Jim Dennis.

The danger comes from the high speed at which the boat flies on the water, which creates a dangerous landing pad that makes the water feel hard as concrete.

If a person jumping from a moving boat does not protect his neck and head, he risks an injury that can cause paralysis or immediate death.

Dennis urges boaters to avoid the deadly trend and implore their loved ones not to take part in it. "Don't do it," he said. "It's not worth your life."