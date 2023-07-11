Cat survives seagull attack and bus encounter, saved from death twice

A stray cat named Pudding miraculously escaped death on two separate occasions, first from a brutal attack by seagulls that left her severely injured, and then from a near collision with a bus in Exeter, Devon.

Pudding, terrified and wounded after falling victim to the birds' ambush, was fortunate to receive life-saving treatment from the Cat Protection Society in the United Kingdom, the Exeter City Council said.

In her desperate attempt to flee, Pudding narrowly avoided being struck by a bus. She was then rescued by compassionate recycling center staff who discovered her hiding in agony, with Pudding, who calls a recycling warehouse her home, finding solace and safety in their hands.

Saving the life of Pudding, a cat brutally attacked by seagulls and nearly hit by a bus

The dedicated recycling center staff provided Pudding the cat with temporary shelter until the Cat Protection Society could assess her injuries. It was evident that she had sustained severe injuries during her ordeals, including a deep cut on her shoulder.

In a remarkable show of support, the recycling center staff initiated a fundraising campaign to cover the £100 required for Pudding's treatment.

Titania the cat is seen with her paw healing after being rescued from the Jerusalem streets by her loving family (Illustrative). (credit: ARIELLA MARSDEN)

Astonishingly, the funds were collected by 9:00 a.m. that morning, ensuring Pudding the cat could receive the crucial medical care she desperately needed.