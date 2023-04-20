Four injured after bus loses control and hits pedestrians

Four people were injured after a bus driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into a crowd of pedestrians on Thursday morning in northern Israel.

The injured parties, all around 19 years old have been transferred to the hospital for medical treatment. Two are moderately injured and another two were mildly injured.

"When we arrived at the scene, there was a large commotion and a lot of passengers," an MDA paramedic said of the accident. "We saw a bus and near it were four young wounded people who were traveling there, they were fully conscious and suffering from injuries. We put them in ambulances and evacuated them to the hospital."

This is a developing story.