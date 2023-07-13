Adopted man discovers wife of six years is his biological sister

An adopted man made a startling discovery when he found out that his wife of six years is actually his biological sister.

The couple, who have two children together, learned about their biological connection when the woman fell ill and required a kidney transplant.

During the medical procedures, it was revealed that their DNA matched, indicating a sibling relationship. The man shared his story on Reddit, explaining that as an adopted individual with no contact with his biological parents, he struggled to come to terms with being married to his half sister.

The truth came to light as the man underwent compatibility tests to determine his suitability as a kidney donor for his wife. Surprisingly, the tests confirmed their biological relationship.

"My wife got sick just after our son was born and now is in need of a kidney transplant. We checked with her relatives and none were a match or a viable donor," the man revealed.

Couple on the beach at sunset (illustrative) (credit: PEXELS)

Initially, he believed that he too would not be a suitable donor since they had no known family ties. However, he decided to undergo the test just to be certain.

"I got a call the other day saying that I was a match. The doctor then said something about wanting to do additional testing due to some information from the HLA tissue test results. I didn't think much of it and agreed." he recalled.

Hidden connections

After undergoing the additional examinations, the results of the tissue tests revealed an extraordinary level of compatibility between the man and his wife.

The tests ultimately confirmed a biological relationship between the couple, suggesting that they are likely half siblings—an unexpected revelation that was later verified.

"No I'm not kidding," he wrote. "I was put up for adoption before I was born. Placed into a family that moved across the country. I knew I was adopted but we didn't have any information about my bio family. It was a closed adoption.

"I don't know what do do moving forward but I know it may be wrong," the man admitted. "She is my wife and the mother of our kids. This post is probably going to get removed but it is all true."