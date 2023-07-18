The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about her bold sexual confession

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow discusses her sex life with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, answering invasive questions, leaving uneasy fans.

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 18, 2023 13:05
(photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Gwyneth Paltrow, known for her openness about her turbulent sex life, recently sparked a wave of unease among fans. Last May, Paltrow appeared as a guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast, discussing her experiences with two of her famous exes, Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

However, this time, it was her Instagram followers who were left unsettled.

How did Gwenyth Paltrow shock her Instagram followers?

Seemingly looking for a bit of entertainment, Paltrow engaged in the familiar question-and-answer game on her Instagram story, which boasts over eight million followers.

One bold fan took the opportunity to ask if Paltrow enjoyed "rimming," to which she candidly responded, "Not usually." Another question inquired about her sexual orientation.

Paltrow's openness in sharing these questions did not sit well with some fans. One fan tweeted that they initially thought these questions were meant as a joke, but later realized they were genuine.

Back in 2020, Paltrow started selling vagina-sending candles on her website.



