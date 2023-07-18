The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Florida nightmare: 2 women say they found hidden camera in Miami Airbnb

Troubling discovery: Two American women found a hidden camera in a Miami Airbnb bedroom. They shared the incident and police response over TikTok.

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 18, 2023 15:08
(photo credit: TWITTER SCREENSHOT)
(photo credit: TWITTER SCREENSHOT)

Katelyn Boss recounted the shocking experience of finding a hidden "camera" concealed in the bedroom of an Airbnb apartment she and her friend Rachel Horman had rented in Miami, Florida.

She uploaded a video on TikTok to share her story, expressing her fear and disbelief. "When I saw it in person, it looked like a camera. I tried to stay calm so we weren't losing our minds... but I was scared," Katelyn said.

"The camera was facing directly at the mirror. And we've been changing in front of this mirror and like doing all that stuff," she recounted.

In the video, Rachel can be heard speaking to the police, saying, "Hi, um, we think our Airbnb has hidden cameras and I feel like I'm being watched and I just do not feel safe in my Airbnb."

Was there a hidden camera in a Florida Airbnb?

The video concludes with the arrival of the police at the apartment and their inspection of the lampshade, where the hidden camera was allegedly placed. "One cop was kind of an ass to us and was like 'No, it's not a camera,' like, trying to mansplain to us,' and the other cop was like, 'No, that's a camera.'"

Credit: Twitter ScreenshotCredit: Twitter Screenshot

As of now, it remains unclear whether the object discovered was indeed a camera. The video has generated numerous comments, with one viewer asking for an update, noting that they "can clearly see the lens." while another added that it looks like a camera. Another commenter shared their experience, stating, they were going to leave their Airbnb in Florida.

However, some commenters expressed skepticism. One wrote that it was merely a socket with wires, and another claimed it was an empty lamp housing. Additionally, there were those who criticized the two friends for involving the police in such a situation.

Airbnb gave the two a full refund and help them find another accommodation and closed the case.

According to Airbnb's official website, intentionally recording or transmitting video or audio of guests without their consent is prohibited. The company explicitly prohibits installing security cameras or recording devices in private spaces such as bedrooms, bathrooms, or sleeping areas.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
2

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by